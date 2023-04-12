Quakes Score Four in the Ninth to Down Rawhide

VISALIA, CA- In the home opener at Valley Strong Ballpark, the Visalia Rawhide had a one-run lead in the ninth but still fell to the Quakes 8-5. Josh Swales took the loss after giving up four earned runs off five hits in the ninth.

Despite the loss, the Rawhide pulled together a season-high six hits an Alvin Guzman has a four-game hit streak.

Tomorrow, the Rawhide search for their first win of the season. First pitch is at 6:30 P.M. from Valley Strong Ballpark.

