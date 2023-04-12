Giants Open Modesto Series With 6-2 Win

The San Jose Giants opened their first road trip of the season with a 6-2 victory over the Modesto Nuts on Tuesday night at John Thurman Field. A three-run rally in the top of the eighth inning keyed the win while four San Jose pitchers - Gerelmi Maldonado, Daniel Blair, Nomar Medina and Tyler Vogel - combined on a four-hitter as the Giants spoiled Modesto's home opener. The victory was San Jose's (2-2) second in a row.

Andrew Kachel (2-for-5, 2B), Tanner O'Tremba (2-for-3, RBI) and Alexander Suarez (2-for-4, 2B, RBI) had two hits apiece to lead the Giants offensively.

Single tallies in the second and third innings would give San Jose an early 2-0 lead on Tuesday. In the top of the second, three straight one-out singles from Jose Ramos, O'Tremba and Edison Mora produced a run. An inning later, Thomas Gavello was hit by a pitch with one out before Zach Morgan delivered an RBI double to center to push the lead to 2-0.

Meanwhile, Maldonado made the start on the mound for the Giants and began his outing by setting down seven straight Modesto hitters. The right-hander issued three walks in the bottom of the third, but escaped trouble when he induced Josh Hood to pop out to shortstop to end the threat.

The Nuts though would breakthrough for a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game 2-2. Freuddy Batista led off with a single before Milkar Perez walked to put runners on first and second which ended Maldonado's night. Blair entered from the bullpen and following a passed ball, Bill Knight came through with a two-run single to plate both runners.

The game would then remain tied 2-2 all the way until the eighth inning. Piggyback reliever Nomar Medina was summoned from the San Jose bullpen to begin the bottom of the fifth and the left-hander fired three scoreless innings. Medina, who was the Arizona Complex League Pitcher of the Year last season, surrendered only one hit with one walk and three strikeouts during his impressive three-inning stint on the mound.

The Giants then reclaimed the lead with their three-run rally in the eighth. Kachel led off the frame with a double and would take third on the play after a fielding error committed by Modesto right fielder Gabriel Gonzalez. Jose Ramos then hit a fly ball to left that was misplayed by Curtis Washington Jr. for another error as Kachel scored to give San Jose a 3-2 lead. Ramos was credited with a sacrifice fly and an RBI on the play. After a passed ball and a walk drawn by O'Tremba, another sacrifice fly from Edison Mora pushed the lead to 4-2. Two batters later, Suarez produced a two-out RBI single for a 5-2 advantage.

The Giants scored their sixth and final run of the contest in the top of the ninth as Morgan walked with one out, Kachel singled before O'Tremba's two-out RBI single made it a 6-2 game.

Vogel would seal the victory for San Jose with two scoreless innings over the eighth and ninth. The right-hander induced a key double play in the bottom of the eighth after a double and a walk had started the inning. He then pitched around a pair of walks in the bottom of the ninth with a strikeout of Washington Jr. ending the game.

Vogel (1-1) was credited with the win for the Giants.

San Jose out-hit Modesto by a 10-4 margin. The Giants were victorious despite their pitching staff issuing 10 walks. The Nuts also committed three errors, including two miscues during the pivotal eighth-inning rally.

San Jose and Modesto play game two of their six-game series on Wednesday evening with first pitch at John Thurman Field set for 7:05 PM. Manuel Mercedes is the Giants' scheduled starting pitcher.

