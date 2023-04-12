Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes vs Stockton

The Grizzlies and Ports continue their six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:50 pm PT from Chukchansi Park. Grizzlies RHP Blake Adams and Ports RHP Jake Pfennigs are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes. The link below has everything needed for tonight.

To listen to tonight's game: https://www.milb.com/fresno/fans/audio-listen-live

#GROWLIFORNIA ROCKS: Last night, the Grizzlies announced a paid crowd of 8,794 which ranks as the 10th highest attended game in Minor League Baseball this season. Fresno's attendance had 4,898 more people than the next closest team's 2023 crowd high in the California League (Inland Empire).

STOCK-PILING SOME STATS: The Grizzlies and Ports (Oakland Athletics Single-A affiliate) continue their six-game series tonight at Chukchansi Park. This is the first of five series between the clubs in 2023 and the first of three sets in Fresno. The Grizzlies are 43-12 all-time against the Ports with a 22-2 record at Banner Island Ballpark in Stockton. Last season, Fresno went 26-4 against Stockton with a +123 run differential (239-116). Those 26 wins broke the team record for the most victories against an opponent in a single season.

SUP"PORT" STAFF: The Ports coaching staff have a few names listed that Grizzlies fans may recognize. The first is hitting coach Kevin Kouzmanoff, who played seven MLB seasons and played against Fresno from 2011-2014. The Ports are managed by former MLB infielder Gregorio Petit, who played 197 big league games. Petit played in the Pacific Coast League from 2007-10, 2013-14 and 2016 for four different squads. Finally, Stockton broadcaster Alex Jensen coached former Grizzlies righty Cullen Kafka when he played JV baseball at De La Salle High School.

NEW MAN IN CHARGE: Steve Soliz became the 13th Field Manager in Fresno Grizzlies history on January 13, 2023. Soliz, who was the Grizzlies Bench Coach in 2022 and the Development Supervisor in 2021, took the reins from Robinson Cancel, who led Fresno to back-to-back California League Championship appearances. Reprising their roles for the 2023 season are Pitching Coach Mark Brewer and Athletic Trainer Justin Wilson. The new staff members are Grizzlies' Bench Coach Cesar Galvez, Hitting Coach Trevor Burmeister and Physical Performance Coach Jeremiah Stewart.

DO YOU WANT TO GO TO WAR BALAKEY: Tonight, the Grizzlies hand the ball to righty Blake Adams. The 22-year-old was a 13th round draft pick by the Rockies in 2022 out of Kansas State University. You can read more about Blake Adams on Page 2 of the Game Notes and Page 13 of the Media Guide.

BEAR BATS: The Grizzlies offense is roaring early in the 2023 season. Fresno ranks fourth in Minor League Baseball with a .312 batting average. Part of the success is from catcher Kody Huff, who sits 10th in MiLB qualified players with a .533 batting average. Huff went 5-for-6 on Friday, April 7, putting him one hit shy of the Grizzlies individual single-game record (6, Alex Presley, June 1, 2015).

COMEBACK CLAWS: The Grizzlies started their 2023 campaign off on the right paw with a 5-3 comeback, extra innings win against the Giants on Thursday, April 6. Fresno trailed 3-1 in the 9th inning before a Kody Huff RBI double and a two-out wild pitch netted Huff later. The Grizzlies clawed ahead 5-3 in the 10th after a Parker Kelly two-run homer to left. Last season, Fresno's comeback claws came out 17 times with five of them coming on the road. The Grizzlies went 3-3 in extras last year, with a 2-2 mark away.

WEAR THE BEAR: Beige (0-1), Red (1-1), Black & Gold (0-0), Gray (1-0), Fresno Tacos (0-0), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 0-0), Fresno Growers (0-0), Fresno Tigers (0-0), Specialty Promo (0-0), Red Pants (0-0).

April 13, 2023 VS. STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT

Stockton RHP Yehizon Sanchez (0-1, 13.50) vs. Fresno LHP Michael Prosecky (0-0, 0.00)

April 14, 2023 VS. STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT

Stockton RHP Jake Garland (0-0, 3.86) vs. Fresno RHP Jordy Vargas (0-0, 3.60)

April 15, 2023 VS. STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT

Stockton RHP Dheygler Gimenez (0-0, 2.08) vs. Fresno RHP Connor Staine (0-0, 13.50)

April 16, 2023 VS. STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 1:05 PM PT

Stockton LHP James Gonzalez (0-1, 13.50) vs. Fresno RHP Gabriel Barbosa (0-1, 7.71)

Friday, April 14 at 6:50 pm:

+ Country Night - My Job Depends on Ag

Presented by Stamoules Produce Company

+ Friday Night Fireworks

Presented by Westside Equipment Company

Saturday, April 15 at 6:50 pm:

+ Valley Tribute Jersey Giveaway (first 1,500 fans)

Presented by Healthy Fresno County

+ Special Appearance - The Zooperstars

Sunday, April 16 at 1:05 pm:

+ Bark in the Park

Presented by Fresno Pet ER / BluePearl Pet Hospital

+ Special Appearance - Birdzerk

