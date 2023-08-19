Dickey Dominates In 7-1 Win Over Myrtle Beach

August 19, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release









Columbia Fireflies' Jared Dickey In Action

(Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies' Jared Dickey In Action(Columbia Fireflies)

COLUMBIA, SC - Jared Dickey's three RBI performance and a stellar night from the pitching staff led the Fireflies to a 7-1 win over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Saturday night at Segra Park.

Oscar Rayo was fantastic Saturday evening. The lefty spun 6.2 innings, allowing six hits and just one run to score. Rayo started off on an absolute tear, retiring the Pelicans in order in the first three innings, using 22 pitches, 19 of which were in the strike zone.

The bullpen didn't allow a hit in 2.1 innnings of work. Mack Anglin (H, 5) closed out the seventh and pitched a scoreless eighth before Nicholas Regalado closed things out with three flyouts in the ninth.

Spencer Nivens walked to start off the eighth for Columbia. Later, Daniel Vazquez walked and Nivens moved to third on a stolen base. That allowed for Lizandro Rodriguez to hit a sacrifice fly to center to score Nivens before Jared Dickey collected his third hit of the night. The lefty roped a triple down the right field line to score Daniel Vazquez and bring the score to 7-1 in favor of the home team. Dickey went 3-4 on the night, extending his hitting streak to seven games. The outfielder had a career-high three hits and three RBI propelling the Fireflies to victory.

Columbia got plenty of base runners in the first three innings, but it wasn't until the fourth when they were able to score their first run. After an 0-9 start with runners threatening, Carson Roccaforte sliced a two out single to center field to score Wilmin Candelario to give Columbia a 1-0 lead.

The Fireflies weren't done there. They added three more in the sixth. Trevor Werner set the tone with a lead-off single before Daniel Vazquez doubled off the wall in right to put runners at second and third with no outs. Next, Lizandro Rodriguez was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Jared Dickey got the scoring started with an RBI single, then a fielding error from catcher Miguel Pabon allowed another run to come around to put Columbia in front 3-0. Finally, Erian Rodriguez balked, allowing the third run of the inning to score and pushing the Fireflies lead to 4-0 before the end of the fifth.

Columbia wraps up their series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans tomorrow night at Segra Park at 5:05 pm. RHP Mauricio Veliz (3-6, 5.40 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Myrtle Beach sends out LHP Marino Santy (2-1, 3.18 ERA).

Tomorrow night is a Sunday Funday at Segra Park. Join us for a pre-game autograph session and post-game kids run the bases courtesy of Bang Back Pinball Lounge. We're also celebrating Women in Sports Day at Segra Park. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.