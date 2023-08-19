Augusta's Offense Vesuvian in Blowout Win

Fredericksburg, VA - The Augusta GreenJackets (Atlanta Braves) erased three games of misery in nine innings on Friday, hanging 15 runs on the Fredericksburg Nationals (Washington Nationals) in a blowout win. Fredericksburg (22-23, 52-56) used eight different pitchers in the game, while Augusta (21-25, 52-59) rode Owen Murphy to his third straight win while four 'Jackets drove in three or more runs.

Augusta entered the contest having dropped three consecutive games, but were undaunted at the task of facing rehabbing Nationals player Tanner Rainey, with over 150 games of big-league experience. In the top of the first, Will Verdung singled Ambioris Tavarez home before scoring on a wild pitch to make it 2-0. Owen Murphy, the reigning Carolina League player of the week, surrendered a run to his co-honoree Dylan Crews in the bottom of the frame to halve the lead.

The blowout began in earnest in the top of the second, when Augusta sprung for four runs against Mason Denaburg while sending nine men to bat. It would be a harbinger of things to come for Augusta's bats, as the GreenJackets added a run in the fourth before posting consecutive four-run frames in the fifth and sixth to push their game total to 15. The scoring was capped off with a Jace Grady two-run homer, his second long ball of the week.

The GreenJackets recorded 14 hits in the contest while also drawing eight walks, forcing Fredericksburg to use eight arms over the course of the game. For Augusta, Grady was the pick of the litter, going 4-6 with four runs batted in and the aforementioned homer. E.J. Exposito, Drew Compton, and Will Verdung each went 2-5 while driving in three, while Ambioris Tavarez went 2-4 with two walks and one RBI.

On the other side of the ball, Owen Murphy was able to keep the hottest offense in the league at bay. He surrendered one run in the third, but notched back-to-back strikeouts of top prospects Elijah Nuñez and Dylan Crews to strand two men aboard in the fifth, raising his game total to nine. Murphy picked up his third straight win, moving to 6-3 on the season. Samuel Strickland entered in the sixth and picked up the rare 12-out save, giving up three unearned runs in the ninth to make the final score 15-7 in a game that was anything but close.

