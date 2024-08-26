Diana Taurasi Moves into Fourth on the WNBA's All-Time Assists List
August 26, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury News Release
Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi moved into fourth on the WNBA's all-time assists list in the second quarter of tonight's game against the New York Liberty. Taurasi passed Lindsay Whalen (2,348 assists) and now sits behind only Sue Bird (3,234), Courtney Vandersloot (2,805) and Ticha Penicheiro (2,600).
