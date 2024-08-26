Diana Taurasi Moves into Fourth on the WNBA's All-Time Assists List

August 26, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury News Release







Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi moved into fourth on the WNBA's all-time assists list in the second quarter of tonight's game against the New York Liberty. Taurasi passed Lindsay Whalen (2,348 assists) and now sits behind only Sue Bird (3,234), Courtney Vandersloot (2,805) and Ticha Penicheiro (2,600).

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.