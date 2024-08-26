Wings-Aces Matchup on Tuesday Sold Out

August 26, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings announced their seventh sellout of the season today, as a capacity crowd is expected for Tuesday's tilt against the Las Vegas Aces. Sponsored by NextCare Urgent Care, tipoff between Dallas and Las Vegas at College Park Center is slated for 7 p.m. CT, with the game airing on NBA TV and Bally Sports Southwest Extra.

Wings-Aces is the seventh sellout of the regular season and eighth of Dallas' first 14 home games of 2024, including the preseason game against the Indiana Fever. Over 13 regular-season games this year, College Park Center has on average been at 97-percent capacity.

With seven regular season home games remaining, the Wings anticipate announcing additional sellouts in the near future.

