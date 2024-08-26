Game Preview: Dallas Wings vs. Las Vegas Aces - August 27

August 26, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, Texas - The Dallas Wings (7-22) continue their homestand on Tuesday when they host the Las Vegas Aces (18-11) at College Park Center. Tipoff at a sold-out CPC is slated for 7 p.m. CT, with the game airing on NBA TV and Bally Sports Southwest Extra, while streaming on WNBA League Pass. Ron Thulin and Naismith Hall of Famer Sheryl Swoopes will be on the call, with ShaVonne Herndon on sideline.

The game, sponsored by NextCare Urgent Care, will be the Wings' seventh sellout of the regular season and eighth of 2024, including the preseason.

The Wings wowed in their comeback victory on Sunday over the Los Angeles Sparks, rallying from a 22-point deficit, including 19 in the fourth and 10 in the final two minutes, to pick up the 113-110 win. Arike Ogunbowale scored 33 while Natasha Howard had 30. For more on the notables from that game, see below.

How To Follow

Airing NBA TV and Bally Sports Southwest Extra and streaming on WNBA League Pass. Follow @DallasWings and @DallasWingsPR for the latest breaking news. Live stats available on stats.wnba.com.

2024 Wings-Sparks Schedule & Results

6/5 at DAL L, 81-95

7/7 at LVA L, 85-104

8/27 at LVA 7 p.m. CT

9/19 at DAL 8 p.m. CT

LVA leads the all-time series 41-35

Game Status Report

The Dallas Wings have no injuries or absences to report.

Notable Storylines

Sparkling on Sunday

The Dallas Wings rallied from a 22-point deficit on Sunday to defeat the visiting LA Sparks 113-110. Among the statistical highlights:

- Third largest comeback in franchise history and largest deficit overcome to win since 2005

- Largest deficit overcome to win as the Dallas Wings

- 113 points are the most scored by any WNBA team in 2024

- Arike Ogunbowale scored 33 and Natasha Howard scored 30 - becoming just the second duo in franchise history to each score 30 in the same game and first since the 2014 season

- The Wings trailed by 19 at the start of the fourth and by 10 with less than two minutes to go

- Dallas scored 40 points in the fourth quarter alone - their highest scoring quarter of the season and one shy of the franchise record for points in a quarter

- Jacy Sheldon tallied a career-high 8 assists

- Teaira McCowan tallied her 9th double-double of the season with 17 points and a game-high 11 rebounds, with 12 of her 17 points coming in the fourth quarter

- Sevgi Uzun finished with a +/- of +20

Wings-Aces Season Series

Dallas and Las Vegas have met twice so far this season, with the Aces winning both matchups (June 5 in Texas, 95-81; July 7 in Las Vegas, 104-85). Arike Ogunbowale has led the Wings in scoring against the Aces, averaging 22.0 points and 5.5 assists in those contests. Dallas was without Satou Sabally in both previous games against Las Vegas this season. Sabally has averaged 15.2 points in nine previous games against the Aces.

