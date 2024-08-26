Fever Respond with Win at Dream

August 26, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

ATLANTA - The Indiana Fever (14-16) secured its third victory in the regular-season series against the Atlanta Dream with an 84-79 win at State Farm Arena on Monday night. Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana with a season-high 29 points on 10-of-23 shooting and a season-best seven rebounds. Monday's win marked the 14th win of the season for Indiana - the most in a Fever regular season since 2016.

Four Fever players scored in double figures on Monday, led by Mitchell's fourth consecutive 20-point effort. Fever rookie guard Caitlin Clark added 19 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one blocked shot. Following her four made 3-point field goals on Monday, Clark tied Dream guard Rhyne Howard for the most made 3-point field goals by a rookie in WNBA history with 85.

Fever center Aliyah Boston recorded her 11th double-double of the season on Monday with a 14-point, 11-rebound performance, which makes her only five points shy from reaching 1,000 career points. Off the bench, Fever forward Damiris Dantas added a season-high 11 points on 3-of-4 shooting from 3-point range.y. Additionally, forward NaLyssa Smith tallied seven points and six rebounds in the win, which moved her past Natalie Achonwa for sixth on the Fever all-time rebounds list with 764.

Indiana started Monday night off strong and never trailed the entire game, scoring the first eight points of the game for an 11-3 overall run. After the first quarter, Indiana led 22-17 and went on another 14-6 run to follow. Mitchell scored 11 of her 29 points in the second quarter and Indiana outscored Atlanta, 30-21, in the second quarter alone, which is the most points the Fever have recorded in a second quarter this season. The Fever outscored the Dream in paint points, 34-28, bench points, 15-11, fastbreak points, 11-6, and outrebounded Atlanta, 43-38.

Four Dream (10-19) players scored in double figures in the loss. Dream center Tina Charles led Atlanta with a season-high 28-point showing and also pulled down eight rebounds. Dream guard Rhyne Howard was held scoreless in the second quarter, but ended with 16 points, seven rebounds and two assists. Guards Allisha Gray and Jordin Canada combined for 22 points, eight assists and four rebounds, too.

The Fever return home to take on the Connecticut Sun from Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET. Wednesday's game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Indiana.

