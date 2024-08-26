City of Seattle Renames Section of Second Ave North "Sue Bird Court"

August 26, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

SEATTLE - The City of Seattle and Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell honored Seattle Storm legend Sue Bird during a ceremony outside Climate Pledge Arena on Monday, permanently renaming the portion of Second Ave North between Denny Way and Lenny Wilkens Way "Sue Bird Court" in recognition of her contributions on and off the court.

"Sue Bird is more than a basketball legend - her legacy transcends the game as a symbol of excellence, determination, and the power of sports to inspire and uplift communities. Like the Space Needle or Starbucks, Sue's name is synonymous with Seattle - a true icon whose impact on our city's cultural fabric and the world of sports will be felt for generations. Renaming this street in her honor is a testament to the lasting impact she has had on our city, an impact that will always be a celebrated part of Seattle's history," said Mayor Bruce Harrell.

"I've always loved and cherished playing here in Seattle. This city will forever be a part of me and that's why I am so thankful and honored today," said Bird. "When I think back on my time with the Storm-the people I've met, the memories I've made, the impact this franchise has had off the court, and of course, the championships we've won on the court-I'm reminded that some achievements don't come and go, they don't get broken, they last forever. That's what makes today so special is that I get to add to that list with something that is going to last forever."

Bird spent her entire 21-year career with the Storm, playing 19 seasons, retiring at the end of the 2022 season as the WNBA's all-time leading assist leader with 3,234 career assists. Her importance to the Seattle Storm franchise cannot be overstated. Originally selected as Seattle's No. 1 overall pick in the 2002 WNBA draft, Bird was with the Storm for 21 of the franchise's first 23 seasons, helping the team win each of its four WNBA Championships. Through the 2022 season, she scored or assisted on 27.5% of every basket in Seattle Storm history, including the four seasons she didn't play (2000, 2001, 2013, and 2019).

Bird was honored on each of the WNBA's milestone teams, including the All-Decade Team (2006), Top 15 Players (2011), Top 20@20 (2016), and the W25 team (2021), which recognized the 25 greatest and most influential players in league history. She also won five Olympic gold medals, four WNBA championships, two NCAA Championships, and five EuroLeague titles during her basketball career, and was selected to a WNBA-record 13 all-star games and received All-WNBA recognition eight times. Bird was the first player in WNBA history to play 500 games, starting each of her 580 career games. In addition, upon retirement, she ranked second in career three-pointers (1,001), third in steals (725), and seventh in points scored (6,803).

While streets more often are given an honorary designation which appears on a secondary sign beneath the official street name without changing the postal address, an ordinance to permanently change the street name is less common. In the past three years, six streets have received honorary designations including Dzidzilalich and D'Vonne Pickett, Jr. Way, and one permanent street name change-Thomas St which was renamed Lenny Wilkens Way in December 2021. "Sue Bird Court" is the first and only permanent street renaming through ordinance by the Harrell Administration.

