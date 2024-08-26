Fever Look to Rebound at Dream on Monday Night

August 26, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







The Indiana Fever (13-16) wrap up its two-game road trip on Monday at the Atlanta Dream for the third matchup season. Indiana has won both previous meetings this season and will meet for the final time during the regular season slate on Sunday, September 8 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Indiana has scored 91 points in each of the two victories against the Dream this season. In the last victory back on June 21, five Fever players scored in double figures to secure the 91-79 victory, highlighted by NaLyssa Smith's 21 points and nine rebounds. Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell, who has scored at least 20 points in five of her last six games, followed with 18 points, four rebounds and three assists in the last win against Atlanta. Fever guard Caitlin Clark, center Aliyah Boston and forward Katie Lou Samuelson combined for 36 points, 17 rebounds and 11 assists in the win as well.

Indiana has won two of its three games since returning from the Olympic break and ranks second in the WNBA averaging 90.0 points per game since returning. Additionally, Mitchell and Clark rank second and third in scoring across the WNBA following the break with Mitchell averaging 25.3 points per game and Clark averaging 25.0 points per game. Boston has controlled the glass with at least 15 rebounds recorded in three of her last five games. She is also 19 points away from reaching 1,000 for her career.

Indiana most recently came up short, 90-80, against the Minnesota Lynx on Saturday evening, which was Minnesota's sixth straight win. Clark became the third player in franchise history to score at least 500 points in a rookie season and combined with Mitchell for 44 points on Friday.

Clark enters Monday night with 81 made 3-point field goals and trails Dream guard Rhyne Howard (85 - 2022) for the most made 3-point field goals by a rookie in WNBA history.

Before the break, Atlanta (10-18) was 7-17 and sat near the bottom of the league standings. The Dream have won three of its last four games, highlighted by victories against the Seattle Storm, Connecticut Sun and Phoenix Mercury. The trio of Dream guards Howard, Allisha Gray and forward Tina Charles have all scored in double figures in their four games since returning from the break. Dream guard Jordin Canada, who had been sidelined since July 2 and was injured in both meetings with Indiana, has rejoined the Dream's starting lineup and is now averaging 11.5 points per game since her return.

As of late, Atlanta lost the second game of its back-to-back with the Mercury on Friday, 82-80. Gray led the Dream with 22 points, seven rebounds and three assists, while Howard, Charles and Canada combined for 43 points. In Atlanta's 72-63 win against Phoenix two days earlier, Charles moved into second place on the WNBA All-Time Scoring List, trailing only Diana Taurasi.

Indiana Fever at Atlanta Dream

Monday, August 26

State Farm Arena | 7:30 p.m. ET

Broadcast Information

WTHR Channel 13/NBA TV

Probable Starters

Indiana Fever (13-16)

Guard - Caitlin Clark (17.9 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 8.3 apg)

Guard - Kelsey Mitchell (17.8 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 1.9 apg)

Center - Aliyah Boston (13.9 ppg, 9.2 rpg, 2.8 apg)

Forward - NaLyssa Smith (11.0 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 1.1 apg)

Forward - Katie Lou Samuelson (4.9 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 1.4 apg)

Atlanta Dream (10-18)

Guard - Allisha Gray (15.9 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 2.5 apg)

Guard - Jordin Canada (10.1 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 6.3 apg)

Center - Tina Charles (13.9 ppg, 8.9 rpg, 2.0 apg)

Forward - Rhyne Howard (16.3 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 3.3 apg)

Forward - Naz Hillmon (4.5 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 1.4 apg)

Game Status Report

Indiana: None

Atlanta: Aerial Powers - OUT (Left Calf), Cheyenne Parker-Tyus - OUT (Left Ankle)

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 26, 2024

Fever Look to Rebound at Dream on Monday Night - Indiana Fever

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.