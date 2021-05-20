Details on Thursday, May 20 Postponement, Re-Schedule, Ticket Exchanges

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The Thursday, May 20 game between the Springfield Cardinals and the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Hammons Field has been postponed due to inclement weather conditions.

The originally scheduled Thursday, May 20 game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, June 30.

Wednesday's suspended game will resume Friday, May 21 at 5:15 p.m. with the regularly scheduled Friday Cardinals vs. Naturals game to follow approximately 30 minutes after. Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. Friday.

Due to capacity limitations for May games, tickets from the Thursday, May 20 rained out game against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals may be exchanged for any 2021 Regular Season game from June 1 - September 12, subject to availability. Exchanges may begin on Tuesday, May 25 when individual game tickets go on sale for the remaining 2021 home games, and can be exchanged at any time during the season. Tickets can be exchanged online or presented in person at the Springfield Cardinals Box Office at Hammons Field. The Hammons Field Box Office is open Monday - Friday from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. and during all Springfield Cardinals home games. Complimentary tickets are not exchangeable.

