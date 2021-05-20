Rock (Chalk) Hounds Win, 7-2, at Amarillo

The RockHounds used a little "Rock, Chalk, Jayhawk" to snap a four-game slide in a 7-2 win over the Amarillo Sod Poodles Thursday night in the Panhandle.

Devin Foyle's three-run homer in the second inning gave the 'Hounds a 4-0 lead. That was, for all intents and purposes, the end of the night for the Sod Poodles. The former University of Kansas standout, meanwhile, was just getting started.

Foyle added a solo home run in the fourth and capped the scoring with a two-run triple to center field (narrowly missing a third home run), driving in six of the RockHounds' seven runs.

As you might guess, it was a career night for the former Jayhawk (see "Kibbles & Bits," below).

Jonah Bride opened the scoring with a solo home run, his sixth of the season, tying him for the lead in the Double-A Central.

Starter Bryce Cohen was also outstanding in earning his second win of the season (2-0, 4.73). The right-hander went five innings, allowing one run on two hits with two hit batsmen and three strikeouts.

In snapping their four-game slide the 'Hounds also ended Amarillo's four game win streak and climbed back to with one game of .500 (7-8).

The game marked the midway point of the six-game series at HODGETWON in Amarillo.

Kibbles & Bits

Devin Foyle was selected by the Oakland A's in the 17th round of the 2018 draft out of KU. Before opening the 2021 season with the (Double-A) RockHounds, he had not played above the Low-A level (one season at Short-A and one in the Midwest League).

To call Thursday a "career night" is a bit of an understatement. Devin had six career home runs entering the game and his six RBI doubled his previous single game career best. The 3-for-4 night at the dish also bumped his batting average up to .263.

Next Game

Friday, May 21 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles

HODGETOWN Amarillo, Texas

First pitch 7:05 p.m.

Fourth of a six-game series and road trip

Probable Starters

AMA: Luis Frias (RH, 1-0, 0.00)

RH: Zac Reininger (LH, 0-3, 6.59)

Next at Rocky Town

The RockHounds return home on Tuesday, May 25, when they will host division rivals the Frisco RoughRiders (May 25-30) and the Corpus Christi Hooks (June 1-6) at Momentum Bank Ballpark. The homestand includes two Thirsty Thursdays, two Saturday night fireworks shows, the first Matamoscas Night of the season, Kids Jersey night ... and more.

