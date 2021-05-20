Cardinals, Naturals to Resume Suspended Wednesday Game Thursday at 5:15 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The suspended Wednesday, May 19 game between the Springfield Cardinals and the Northwest Arkansas Naturals is scheduled to resume tonight, Thursday, May 20 at 5:15 p.m. The game was suspended due to inclement weather with the Cardinals and Naturals tied, 5-5, in the top of the seventh inning.

Tonight's originally scheduled game will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the suspended game.

Fans with tickets to the Cardinals Thursday, May 20 game may begin entering when gates open at 5:00 p.m., or at any point thereafter. An official first pitch time won't be set for the originally scheduled game until after the completion of Game 1. The original first pitch for Thursday, May 20 was 7:05 p.m.

Happy Half-Hour will be Happy One Hour and Thirty Five Minutes on Thursday, with drink specials on adult beverages available for fans age 21+ from 5:00 - 6:35 p.m. Klement's $1 Bratwurst Night will begin at 5:00 p.m., with brats available all night for just a buck.

Tickets from Wednesday, May 19 are not exchangeable or valid with that game having become official with the Cardinals leading after the top of the fifth inning. Cardinals tickets are available at springfieldcardinals.com/tickets, by calling 417-863-2143, or at the Cardinals Box Office. The Cardinals Box Office is open Monday - Friday from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. and throughout all Springfield Cardinals home games.

