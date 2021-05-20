Cardinals, Mercy, S-GC Health Department, KY3 Offering Free COVID-19 Vaccines May 18-23 at Hammons Field

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The Cardinals, Springfield-Greene County Health Department, Mercy Hospital Springfield and KY3 are teaming up to offer free COVID-19 vaccines during Cardinals home games from May 18-23 against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Hammons Field.

Those who pre-register for a vaccine date at Hammons Field will receive a FREE General Admission ticket to that game. Fans already in the stadium who do not pre-register will receive a free General Admission ticket to a future game of their choice. 100 free tickets are available per game. Additional information can be found at www.ky3.com or health.springfieldmo.gov/cardinals.

