Demeritte, Muller Repeat as M-Braves Players of the Week

August 20, 2018 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release





MOBILE, AL -- The Mississippi Braves have announced their Farm Bureau Player & Pitcher of the Week for the week ending Sunday, August 19. Mississippi Braves outfielder, Travis Demeritte and left-handed pitcher, Kyle Muller have once again been selected for the weekly awards.

Demeritte, 23, has been named the Mississippi Farm Bureau Player of the Week for the fourth time this season after finishing the week with a .412 batting average (7-for-17), a double, home run, four RBI and two runs scored. The M-Braves left fielder also had a .444 on-base percentage, .882 slugging percentage, and a .1.092 OPS for the week.

Demeritte has four home runs, nine RBI and ten runs scored over his last eight games, batting .370 (10-for-27). His multi-homer contest on August 9 was the ninth of his career and first this season. Demeritte had two multi-homer games for Mississippi in 2017, on August 2 at Mobile, and June 3 at Jackson, TN. Demeritte had five two-homer games in 2016 while playing for High Desert in the Rangers organization.

In 114 games this season, Demeritte is batting .225 with 19 doubles, four triples, 16 home runs, 58 RBI and a .321 on-base percentage. Demeritte became just the fourth M-Braves player since 2005 to record 16 homers in a single season (Matt Esquivel, 2007 - 19, Mauro Gomez, 2010 - 16, Ernesto Mejia, 2011 - 26). He leads the club in runs (62), extra-base hits (39), home runs (16), RBI (58), total bases (161), games (114) and walks (53).

A native of Statham, Georgia, Demeritte was drafted by the Texas Rangers in the first round (30th overall) of the 2013 First-Year Player Draft out of Winder-Barrow High School (Winder, GA). The former first-round draft pick was acquired by the Atlanta Braves from the Texas Rangers on July 27, 2016, in exchange for LHP Dario Alvarez and RHP Lucas Harrell.

Muller, 20, earns Mississippi Farm Bureau Pitcher of the Week honors for the second-straight week after recording the first complete game and shutout of his career as he pitched the M-Braves past Chattanooga, 1-0, in game one of a doubleheader on Saturday in his Trustmark Park debut. He scattered five hits and also struck out five while throwing strikes with 65 of his 100 pitches in the outing. The 20-year-old left-hander is 3-0 in three Double-A starts, with a 2.50 ERA and 19-to-3 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 18 innings. Pitching at three levels in his first full season, Muller has compiled a 2.94 ERA with 121 strikeouts and 43 walks over 128.2 innings (23 starts).

The Atlanta Braves selected the Dallas, Texas native in the second round (44th overall) of the 2016 First-Year Player Draft out of Jesuit College Preparatory School (TX). As an outfielder and pitcher at Jesuit, Muller was named Gatorade's 2015-2016 National Baseball Player of the Year during his senior year of high school after posting a 0.49 ERA, recording 140 strikeouts and batting .392.

