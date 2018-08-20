Monday's BayBears Doubleheader Postponed Due to Wet Field Conditions

MOBILE, Ala. - Monday's doubleheader between the Mobile BayBears, the Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, and the Mississippi Braves has been postponed due to wet field conditions. The games will be made up as part of doubleheaders Tuesday and Wednesday, both beginning at 5:05 p.m. CDT.

Tickets for Monday may be exchanged for seats to any future 2018 BayBears home game. Ticketholders can contact the BayBears at (251) 479-BEAR (2327) for more information on exchanging their tickets.

For the doubleheaders Tuesday and Wednesday, gates will open at 4:30 p.m. to all fans. The second game of the doubleheaders will begin approximately 30 minutes after the completion of game one.

Live coverage of Tuesday's doubleheader can be seen on MiLB.tv (subscription required, promo code: BAYBEARS) and heard on the BayBears Broadcast Network, the TuneIn Radio App, and the MiLB First Pitch App, with the Countdown to First Pitch starting at 4:45 p.m.

The BayBears host a total of 70 home dates through Labor Day, September 3. Single-game tickets and ticket packages are currently on sale. Group and hospitality offerings for the 2018 season can be reserved by calling (251) 479-BEAR (2327).

