Decisive Game 3 Set for Friday Night

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) beat the TinCaps, 3-2, on Thursday evening at Dow Diamond. It evens the best-of-three series at a game apiece. Friday's Game 3 winner advances to the Midwest League Championship Series to face either the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Minnesota Twins) or Peoria Chiefs (St. Louis Cardinals). Their series is also even through two games.

After Fort Wayne won the playoff opener, 5-0, on Tuesday, in this game, Great Lakes got on the board in the bottom of the first inning with Griffin Lockwood-Powell's RBI single.

But the 'Caps responded in the third. Left fielder Tyler Robertson hit a hard ground ball behind the third base bag, forcing an errant throw by Taylor Young. That allowed catcher Colton Bender to score from second, leveling the contest, 1-1.

In the fourth, the Loons grabbed the lead for good when left fielder Damon Keith hit a long home run to center field.

Great Lakes padded its lead with designated hitter Yunior Garcia's run-producing, bloop single in the bottom of the sixth, extending it to a 3-1 advantage.

Fort Wayne crept back within a run in the seventh on Griffin Doersching's sacrifice fly, scoring Lucas Dunn, who had singled, stole second, and advanced to third on an error. The 'Caps, though, stranded a pair of runners in the eighth and went down in order in the ninth.

TinCaps starting pitcher Miguel Cienfuegos tossed five strong innings, allowing only two runs on three hits.

If the 'Caps are to advance, Game 1 of the best-of-three finals would be Sunday (5:05 p.m.) at Parkview Field.

Next Game: Friday, Sept. 15 @ Great Lakes (7:05 p.m.)

TinCaps Probable Starter: TBD

Loons Probable Starter: TBD

Watch: Bally Live app (free) | MiLB.TV (free) | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380TheFan.com | TinCaps.com

