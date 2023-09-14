Kernels Post Six Runs in the Fourth, Force Game Three

Peoria, IL - The Chiefs allowed six runs in the fourth inning as Cedar Rapids defeated Peoria 9-4 Thursday at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The Kernels sent 10 batters to the plate in the inning. Jose Salas tied the game at one with a single off Chiefs starter Ian Bedell. It was followed by a Jeferson Morales three-run home run to make it 4-1. After a Carson McCusker single, Noah Miller homered off Nathanael Heredia to make it 6-1.

Bedell did not record an out in the fourth, finishing with three innings on his line, allowing five runs on six hits, walking two and fanning four.

The Chiefs opened the scoring in the third off Kernels starter Cory Lewis. Ramon Mendoza drove in a run with a single to make it 1-0.

Lewis finished four innings, allowing one run on four hits striking out four.

Peoria made it a 6-2 game in the sixth against Malik Barrington. Mendoza and Chris Rotondo got to scoring position for Brody Moore, who singled home a run.

Rotondo went 2-for-3 with a SAC bunt.

The Kernels added three more runs in the bottom of the seventh. Jorel Ortega led off with a solo home run off Matt Hickey to make it 7-2. After a strikeout and a walk, Edgar Manzo entered. After getting an out and issuing a walk, he allowed a two-run double to Carson McCusker which made it 9-2.

McCusker and Miller each went 2-for-4. The Kernels out-hit the Chiefs 10-9.

The Chiefs capped the scoring in the ninth against Jared Whorff. Peoria got two on base which led to a pinch-hit Francisco Hernandez RBI single to make it 9-3. After a flyout, Jimmy Crooks singled in a run making it 9-4.

The best-of-three series is now even at one game apiece. The winner of Friday's game three will advance to the Midwest League Championship Series. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

