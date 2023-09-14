Loons Push Series to Game 3, Win 3-2 Over TinCaps

Midland, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (76-55) (1-1) extended their season and evened up the series at one, with a 3-2 win over the Fort Wayne TinCaps (69-63) (1-1) in game two of the Midwest League Eastern Division Championship Series on a 70-degree partly cloudy Thursday night at Dow Diamond.

With a one-run lead in the eighth inning, Michael Hobbs entered the game. Inheriting two runners on with one out, the right-hander struck out Sammy Zavala and Newilian Cedeno back-to-back. Hobbs got the ninth and finished in 1-2-3 fashion, striking out Griffin Doersching to end the game.

Loons starter Maddux Bruns went four innings and struck out seven. The Dodgers No. 17 prospect according to MLB.com, saw only one run on his watch, unearned. With a runner on and two outs, Tyler Robertson grounded one to third. An overthrow to first allowed Colton Bender to score from second, the equalizer.

Great Lakes scored first, Griffin Lockwood-Powell ripping an RBI single to right field. Lockwood-Powell plated Taylor Young, who walked on six pitches to lead off the bottom of the first.

Damon Keith put the Loons ahead in the fourth inning. The 23-year-old punished a ball to straightaway centerfield 408 feet, off TinCaps starter Miguel Cienfuegos.

With two outs, in the sixth Great Lakes grew their lead to 3-1. Alex Freeland lined a double to left-center field followed up by a Yunior Garcia bloop RBI single into centerfield. Garcia won an eight-pitch battle against Yoan Gonzalez. The 22-year-old had two of the seven team hits.

Juan Morillo pitched a 15-pitch 1-2-3 inning in the fifth. Ronan Kopp entered and took the sixth and seventh. The Dodgers No. 20 prospect, struck out four Fort Wayne batters. The only blemish was an unearned run. Lucas Dunn singled, moved to third base on an errant pickoff throw, and came across after Griffin Doesrching's sacrifice fly to left field.

After two TinCaps walks started the eighth, Jerming Rosario made a solid defensive play fielding a bunt attempt and firing the ball to third base to burn the lead runner. Michael Hobbs took over from there, getting the final five outs.

