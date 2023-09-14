Dragons Strength & Conditioning Coach Joel Canacoo Wins Leaguewide Award
September 14, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release
DAYTON, OHIO - Joel Canacoo, the strength and conditioning coach for the Dayton Dragons, has been selected as the PBSCCS Midwest League Strength and Conditioning Coach of the Year for 2023.
The PBSCCS (Professional Baseball Strength and Conditioning Coaches Society) was founded by Major League Baseball in 1996 to advance strength and conditioning and enhance athletic performance in baseball across all levels.
Joel received this honor through a vote by his peers in the Midwest League. The award is given annually to the strength and conditioning coach who "exemplified professionalism and character at the position." Joel will also be recognized at the 2023 Baseball Winter Meetings, where he will receive his award.
"Joel consistently exemplifies not only outstanding coaching skills but also the qualities of an exceptional human being," said Danny Escobar, the Cincinnati Reds Minor League Strength & Conditioning Coordinator.
"We take great pride in having Joel as our representative within the department and organization, and we're thrilled that he's receiving this well-deserved award."
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from September 14, 2023
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Dayton Dragons Stories
- Dragons Strength & Conditioning Coach Joel Canacoo Wins Leaguewide Award
- Dragons Score 4 in 8th to Win, Secure Winning Record for Third Straight Year
- Dayton Dragons (Last Game of 2023) GameDay Notes for Sunday (1:10 PM Start)
- Fort Wayne Cracks 5 Home Runs in Win Over Dragons; Last Game Set for Sunday Afternoon
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (7:05 PM Start)