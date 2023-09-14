Dragons Strength & Conditioning Coach Joel Canacoo Wins Leaguewide Award

DAYTON, OHIO - Joel Canacoo, the strength and conditioning coach for the Dayton Dragons, has been selected as the PBSCCS Midwest League Strength and Conditioning Coach of the Year for 2023.

The PBSCCS (Professional Baseball Strength and Conditioning Coaches Society) was founded by Major League Baseball in 1996 to advance strength and conditioning and enhance athletic performance in baseball across all levels.

Joel received this honor through a vote by his peers in the Midwest League. The award is given annually to the strength and conditioning coach who "exemplified professionalism and character at the position." Joel will also be recognized at the 2023 Baseball Winter Meetings, where he will receive his award.

"Joel consistently exemplifies not only outstanding coaching skills but also the qualities of an exceptional human being," said Danny Escobar, the Cincinnati Reds Minor League Strength & Conditioning Coordinator.

"We take great pride in having Joel as our representative within the department and organization, and we're thrilled that he's receiving this well-deserved award."

