Free Girls' Softball Camp on October 1 at Neuroscience Group Field

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and 360U Softball will host their third annual Play Like a Girl Softball Camp on Sunday, October 1 from noon to 1:30pm at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. This free camp is for girls between the ages of eight and eleven.

Camp instructors are Maria Stave, Laura Beyer, and Scott Beyer along with the UW-Oshkosh women's softball team. The camp is limited to the first 100 participants to register. All campers will receive a free t-shirt as part of the free camp.

"We can't wait to be back at Neuroscience Group Field and work with this top-class organization in the Timber Rattlers," said Laura Beyer. "Their amenities and facilities offer athletes such an awesome experience to get on the field and hone their softball skills. It is an awesome experience to connect our players and staff with the young female athletes in the Fox Cities!"

360U Mindset + Mechanics provides both softball and baseball athletes training opportunities in all aspects of the game with a primary focus on building confidence and developing the mental side of the game! They have two indoor Training Facilities located in Appleton and Oshkosh, WI. 360U offers private lessons, group sessions and camps in the areas of hitting, defense, pitching and catching for athletes seven-years-old through college. Their highly trained staff consists of all current and former collegiate softball players and coaches who have a passion for teaching the mechanical and mental side of the game.

