De La Rosa Jolt Gives Gastonia Series

Eric De La Rosa took Mike Adams' first pitch over the right field wall to break a 4-4 tie in the top of the ninth and send the Gastonia Honey Hunters to the 5-4 win Sunday afternoon at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Fortunately for the Barnstormers, all of their closest competitors in the North Division race also lost, keeping the Barnstormers one game ahead of Southern Maryland, three up on Staten Island and 3 1/2 ahead of York with three weeks left in the season.

De La Rosa, who remained in the game after arguing a pickoff at first base in the sixth, greeted Adams (3-4) with the blast to right center, the first run scored in the game since the fourth inning. Adams retired the side in order afterward.

Jack Conley picked up a leadoff walk in the bottom of the ninth, but the Barnstormers were unable to push the game any further off Graham Spraker, who earned his second save.

Steven Moya launched a leadoff homer in the second off Nile Ball. The Barnstormers immediately tied the game as designated runner Chris Proctor raced home behind Trayvon Robinson's tap out in front of the plate.

Former Lancaster shortstop keyed a two-run Gastonia third. Alexis Olmeda led off with a single to left and moved up on Hoover's drive off the boards in left center. Both runners scored on outs for a 3-1 lead. A double by Moya off the top of the left center field wall started the fourth. Two outs later, David Washington made it 4-1 with a double to the fence in right center.

Joseph Carpenter tagged a two-run homer to right in the bottom of the fourth. Singles by Robinson and Conley put the tying rally in place, and Shawon Dunston, Jr. leveled the score with a sacrifice fly to center.

Sam Freeman (2-2) pitched a scoreless eighth to earn the win.

Lancaster will entertain Charleston on Tuesday. Dominic DiSabatino (3-8) will make his first start since August 6. He will be matched up against Dirty Birds right-hander Colt Webb. Fans may tune into FloBaseball, beginning at 6:25.

NOTES: Andretty Cordero knocked out his 38th double of the season into the right field corner in the third...Lancaster managed one hit in 3 2/3 innings off the Gastonia bullpen, a single to right by Carpenter in the eighth...Nile Ball and Garrett Granitz combined to pick three runners off first...Lancaster is 6-19 in one-run games, 3-10 at home.

