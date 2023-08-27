Ninth Inning Magic Enables Ducks to Complete Sweep of Ferryhawks

(Staten Island, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Staten Island FerryHawks 7-3 on Sunday afternoon in the finale of a three-game weekend series at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park.

Staten Island took a 1-0 lead versus Long Island starting pitcher Robert Stock in the bottom half of the first inning courtesy of an RBI single off the bat of Chris Brito that plated Justin Williams. The FerryHawks made it 3-0 in their favor in the third frame as Brito was at it again driving in Angel Aguilar with a run-scoring two-base hit, and two batters later Roldani Baldwin brought in Brito with a two-out single to the opposite field in right.

The Ducks got to within 3-1 in the fourth against FerryHawks starter Christian Capuano when designated pinch-runner Ernie Geraci scored all the way from first base with two men down on an error committed by Luis Castro in right off a fly ball hit by Carlos Castro. The Flock cut the two-run deficit in half in the sixth to get to within 3-2 thanks to an Alejandro De Aza RBI double to the wall in left center field that plated Scott Kelly after he led off the inning with a walk.

Down a run in the ninth, the stage was set for a dramatic finish. With Pedro Payano on in relief, Sam Travis drew a leadoff walk and Geraci came on again as the designated pinch runner. Carlos Castro stepped into the batter's box as the lead run, and the Ducks first baseman blasted a laser beam of a 391 foot, go-ahead two-run home run over the left field fence and into the trees. Long Island would add three more runs on a run-scoring fielder's choice by Jonathan Guzman and back-to-back RBI base knocks from Kelly and De Aza as the Flock were able to complete the sweep of their North Division and in-state rival, notching their 26th come-from behind victory in the process.

Both starters tallied no-decisions in the contest as Stock collected his eighth quality start of the season, allowing three runs on nine hits in seven innings pitched, walking one and striking out seven, while Capuano gave up just an unearned run on one hit in four innings pitched, walking one while striking out a pair of batters before exiting the game due to an undisclosed injury. Al Alburquerque (6-1) picked up the win in relief with a scoreless inning pitched on one hit allowed along with a walk and two strikeouts, while Payano (1-3) was tagged with the loss after blowing his first save in eight opportunities on the campaign, surrendering five runs on four hits (one home run) in one inning on the mound, walking and striking out one.

Kelly had three hits in the winning effort along with an RBI, run scored, and a walk.

The Ducks continue their road trip on Tuesday night when they open a four-game series against the York Revolution. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at WellSpan Park. Fans can follow the action live on Flo Baseball. Left-hander Ian Clarkin (2-3, 5.28) gets the start for Long Island against a York starter to be determined.

Long Island returns home on Friday, September 1, to begin a four-game series with the Lancaster Barnstormers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive Chef Hat Rubber Duckies, courtesy of The Hidden Gem Cafe.

It's also a Tap Room Friday at the ballpark, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for 20% off your entire meal at The Tap Room as fans exit the ballpark following the game. It's a Grand Slam Friday as well, and the sixth inning will be designated as the Grand Slam Inning. If the Ducks fourth batter of the inning launches a home run with the bases loaded, one lucky fan will win $25,000. Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8.5 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

