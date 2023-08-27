Travis Has a Grand Old Time in Long Island's Triumph over Staten Island

August 27, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release







(Staten Island, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Staten Island FerryHawks 10-4 on Saturday night in the middle game of a three-game weekend series at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park.

Long Island jumped out to an immediate 4-0 advantage against Staten Island starting pitcher Ethan Skuija just four batters into the ballgame as Sam Travis cracked a grand slam home run over the left field wall, the Ducks fifth grand slam this season and third in 2023 off the bat of Travis. Staten Island got to within 4-2 in the bottom half of the first inning as Luis Castro hit a two-run home run off the foul pole in right field off Ducks starter Joe Iorio.

The visitors regained their second four-run lead of the evening at 6-2 in the third as Alex Dickerson led off the frame with a home run to right center field for his team-leading 22nd four-bagger of the season, and later in the inning Brantley Bell drove in designated pinch-runner Trent Taylor by way of a run-scoring fielder's choice. The Flock closed out the scoring in the fifth as they sent eight batters to the dish and plated four more time as Bell tallied an RBI double that scored Travis, Joe DeCarlo belted a two-run triple to straightaway center field that scored Carlos Castro and Bell, and Jonathan Guzman reached on a broken bat run-scoring infield singled that enabled DeCarlo to cross the plate.

Iorio (4-8) picked up the victory after giving up just two runs on two hits (one home run) in five innings pitched, walking two while striking out five. Skuija (0-1) suffered the loss, allowing six runs on four hits (two home runs) in just three innings of work, walking two and striking out three.

Travis had his third four-hit game of the campaign after registering two singles, a double, a home run, four runs batted in, and a pair of runs scored.

The Ducks and FerryHawks conclude their three-game series on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. at SIUH Community Park. Fans can follow the action live on Flo Baseball. Right-hander Robert Stock (8-3, 3.72) toes the rubber for the Flock against FerryHawks righty Christian Capuano (10-3, 3.57).

Long Island returns home on Friday, September 1, to begin a four-game series with the Lancaster Barnstormers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive Chef Hat Rubber Duckies, courtesy of The Hidden Gem Cafe.

It's also a Tap Room Friday at the ballpark, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for 20% off your entire meal at The Tap Room as fans exit the ballpark following the game. It's a Grand Slam Friday as well, and the sixth inning will be designated as the Grand Slam Inning. If the Ducks fourth batter of the inning launches a home run with the bases loaded, one lucky fan will win $25,000. Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8.5 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from August 27, 2023

Travis Has a Grand Old Time in Long Island's Triumph over Staten Island - Long Island Ducks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.