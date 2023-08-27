Revs Denied in Bid for Sweep

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution were denied a weekend sweep, dropping Sunday's finale to the Charleston Dirty Birds, 7-5 at WellSpan Park.

Pedro Vasquez got the start against opposing pitcher Mikey York as the Revs looked for a third straight win and fourth in the last five.

York trailed right away in the first inning after Isaias Tejeda launched a two-out, three-run homer over the Arch Nemesis in left, spotting Charleston a 3-0 advantage.

The Revs answered with a run on a Trey Martin RBI single roped to left field, cutting the deficit to 3-1 after one.

Vasquez surrendered two more runs in the second as back-to-back doubles by Justin O'Conner and Yovan Gonzalez (RBI) produced a run and a bases loaded double play plated the other tally as the Dirty Birds built a 5-1 lead.

The Revs responded in their half again. Nellie Rodriguez started the inning with a walk and Jhon Nunez whacked a two-run homer to right field, making it a 5-3 ballgame on his seventh of the year. Alexis Pantoja and Trent Giambrone followed with singles, and after Giambrone stole second, a wild pitch brought home Pantoja to pull the Revs within a run. With Giambrone at third and the infield in, Tomo Otosaka hit a line drive single to left center field to tie the game at 5-5.

It remained that way until the fifth when Vasquez was touched for a two-out rally, capped by an RBI single to left by Diego Goris as Charleston took a 6-5 lead.

Vasquez (7-3) gave up six runs in five innings suffering the loss.

Zach Neff tossed a scoreless sixth inning for the Revs, but Charleston plated an insurance run against Ben Dum in the seventh as Dwight Smith Jr. socked a leadoff triple to left center that was nearly hauled in at the wall by Troy Stokes Jr. That set up an RBI ground out to second by Bobby Bradley making it a 7-5 Charleston lead.

Will Carter and Will McAffer both threw scoreless innings for the Revs in the eighth and ninth, respectively, but the Revs were held without a hit by four Charleston relievers and managed only one hit after the third inning, being held scoreless over the final seven frames.

