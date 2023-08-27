Dedelow Joins 20/30 Club as Ghost Hounds Avoid Sweep

August 27, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Spire City Ghost Hounds News Release







FREDERICK, MD - Leobaldo Cabrera played hero for the Ghost Hounds on Sunday, tying the game with a home run in the seventh, and putting them ahead with a single in the eighth. Spire City avoided the sweep at the hands of the High Point Rockers with a 7-6 win on Sunday.

The story of the game early was High Point's Ben Aklinski. The outfielder opened the scoring with a two-run home run in the first inning.

Steven Brault knocked the Ghost Hounds first run of the game with a solo home run, cutting the deficit in half.

In the third inning, it was again Aklinski, who knocked in another run with a double. Two batters later, Ryan Grotjohn drove a two-run home run of his own, putting the Rockers up 5-1. It was the sixth home run that Grotjohn has hit against Spire City this season.

The Ghost Hounds got a pair back in the bottom of the third on a pair of solo home runs by Osvaldo Abreu and Craig Dedelow. Through three, the Ghost Hounds had three hits, all of which were solo homers.

Chris Shaw then tied the game in the fourth with a two-run single.

Aklinski struck again in the fifth with a solo home run. With the Rockers now up 6-5, Aklinski had four of the RBIs.

Leobaldo Cabrera led off the bottom of the seventh with a game tying homer to left field. In the eighth, Cabrera singled in Osvaldo Abreu, who had doubled earlier in the inning, to put Spire City up by one.

Dovydas Neverauskas pitched a scoreless ninth to record his fifth save, as the Ghost Hounds avoided the sweep with a 7-6 win.

Notes:

- Craig Dedelow stole his 30th base, making him the league's first on the season to reach the 20 HR/30 SB mark. Last Sunday, he had joined Gastonia's Zach Jarrett in the 20/20 club.

- The Ghost Hounds bullpen did not allow a hit across the final four innings. Nate Peden, Victor Capellan, Max Povse, and Dovydas Neverauskas combined to blank the Rockers after the fifth.

