Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes

May 1, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Sunday, May 1, 2022 l Game # 21

Parkview Field l Fort Wayne, Ind. l 1:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (15-5) at Fort Wayne TinCaps (11-9)

LH Andrew Abbott (2-0, 1.20) vs. LH Robert Gasser (1-2, 3.52)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the last game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Saturday: Dayton 11, Fort Wayne 5. The Dragons established season highs in runs, hits (12), and doubles (5) and took advantage of a pair of big innings, scoring four in the third and five in the seventh. Justice Thompson had three hits and scored three runs while Garrett Wolforth hit a home run. The Dragons were 6 for 14 with runners in scoring position and had five doubles in the game.

Current Series at Fort Wayne: The Dragons are 4-1 in the 6-game series (April 26-May 1). They have scored 18 runs (3.6 per game) while batting .204 with three home runs and a team ERA of 1.43. They have committed four errors in the series.

Dragons in the Standings: Dayton is in first place in the Midwest League East Division, four games ahead of Fort Wayne.

Dragons Among the League Leaders: Connor Phillips is first in strikeouts (31); Alex McGarry is tied for second in home runs (6) and tied for second in extra base hits (10); Allan Cerda is fourth in on-base percentage (.443), seventh in runs (13), and tied for sixth in walks (14); Andrew Abbott is tied for seventh in strikeouts (25); Donovan Benoit is tied for third in saves (3).

Team Notes

The Dragons have won 12 of their last 14 games. They have not lost consecutive games this season.

In the current series at Fort Wayne, Dayton pitchers have allowed just seven earned runs on 23 hits in 44 innings (1.43 ERA), and they have posted three shutout wins. Since the start of six-game sets in 2021, the lowest ERA the Dragons have posted in a series is 2.45 (Sept. 14-19, 2021 vs. Fort Wayne).

Dayton leads the league with 23 home runs. The Dragons hit 13 home runs in the previous six-game series vs. West Michigan, their highest total in a series since the start of six-game sets in 2021. The Dragons had 26 extra base hits in that series, matching their highest total in a series over the 2021-22 seasons.

The Dragons are 7-0 in one-run games and 10-0 in games decided by two runs or less.

Player Notes

Alex McGarry has hit six home runs in 14 games in 2022 to rank tied for second in the league. He is also tied for second in extra base hits (10) and tied for seventh in RBI (14). McGarry is batting .360 with three home runs and three doubles over his last six games.

Joe Boyle has made three starts covering 13 innings and has allowed just one hit and no runs with 22 strikeouts.

Evan Kravetz over his last two outings has tossed eight innings without allowing a hit or run while striking out 11.

Donovan Benoit over his last four relief appearances: 5 IP, 0 R, 3 Sv. (2 H, 3 BB, 5 SO).

Jose Torres is batting .370 with three home runs over his last seven games.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Tuesday, May 3 (7:05 p.m.): Lake County TBA at Dayton RH Joe Boyle (1-0, 0.00)

Wednesday, May 4 (7:05 p.m.): Lake County TBA at Dayton RH Bryce Bonnin (0-0, 0.00)

Thursday, May 5 (7:05 p.m.): Lake County TBA at Dayton RH James Proctor (1-1, 4.15)

Friday, May 6 (7:05 p.m.): Lake County TBA at Dayton RH Connor Phillips (1-1, 3.60)

Saturday, May 7 (7:09 p.m.): Lake County TBA at Dayton RH James Marinan (1-1, 8.47) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sunday, May 8 (1:09 p.m.): Lake County TBA at Dayton LH Andrew Abbott TV: Dayton's CW (26)

