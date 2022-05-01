TinCaps Transaction & Game Information: May 1 vs. Dayton

May 1, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







The San Diego Padres have made the following Minor League transaction:

Effective Saturday, April 30, 2022

Right-handed relief pitcher Wen-Hua Sung transferred from Triple-A El Paso to High-A Fort Wayne (uniform: No. 39)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (11-9) vs. Dayton Dragons (15-5)

Sunday, May 1 (1:05 p.m.) | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, Ind. | Game 6 of 6 in Series | Home Game 12 of 66 | Game 21 of 132

LHP Robert Gasser vs. LHP Andrew Abbott

TV: Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV (John Nolan & Ben Shulman) / Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM (Mike Maahs)

YESTERDAY: The TinCaps fell to the Dragons, 11-5. Robert Hassell III had four hits in the game, including a two-run home run and an RBI double, en route to 4 RBIs.

REINTRODUCTION: Yesterday, the Padres announced that Wen-Hua Sung has been added to the TinCaps roster. Sung was a standout reliever for Fort Wayne in 2021, posting a 2.52 ERA in 23 appearances, best among pitchers who appeared in at least 10 games.

LEAGUE LEADERS: Offensively, the TinCaps lead the Midwest League in runs (5.2 per game). 'Caps pitchers lead the league in K/9 (11.8).

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Outfielder Joshua Mears was named the Midwest League's Player of the Week by MiLB.com. In 6 games at Lansing, he led the league with 5 homers and 10 RBIs, while posting a .368 average and 1.718 OPS... He was also named to MLB.com's Prospect Team of the Week... For the season, he leads the MWL in HR (7), and extra-base hits (12), while ranking 3rd in RBIs (17) and total bases (40), 6th doubles (5), 7th in SLG (.563), and 8th in runs (12). Mears leads all High-A players in HR... He already has 3 games in which he's hit 2 homers, including Saturday night at Lansing. His 2nd shot in that game, and 7th of the season, was measured to have traveled 504 feet. For perspective, since MLB began tracking home run data in 2015, there has been only 1 homer hit further in a big league game (Nomar Mazara hit a 505-foot HR with the Rangers in 2019).

COREY ROSIER: Leads the MWL in BB (19) and in runs (20), 3rd in triples (2), and 7th in stolen bases (7). As of Saturday, he's also 4th in the league in BB% (23) and BB/K (1.12), and has the 8th lowest swinging strike % (8.5).

ROBERT HASSELL: Leads the MWL in OBP (.471), ranks 2nd in hits (31), AVG (.408), RBIs (20), SLG (.645), total bases (40), and OPS (1.116), 4th in HR (5), runs (15) and stolen bases (8). As of Saturday, Hassell is also 4th in the MWL in K% (13.4) and swinging strike % (6.2)...Has reached base safely in all 20 games.

BRANDON VALENZUELA: Has thrown out 9 baserunners attempting to steal - most in the MWL.

JARRYD DALE: Ranks 6th in the MWL in doubles (5) and 7th in extra-base hits (8).

RIPKEN REYES: Leads the MWL in HBP (4). As of Saturday, has the 2nd lowest swinging strike rate (5.2%) and 3rd lowest K% (13). Also 5th in Line Drive % (30), which leads all TinCaps players.

wRC+: Weighted Runs Created Plus is a stat that attempts to quantify a player's total offensive value, while comparing it with league average. A wRC+ of 100 is league average and, for example, a wRC+ of 150 is 50% above league average. As of Saturday, Robert Hassell III ranks 3rd in the MWL at 192.

260 TO THE SHOW: 2017-18 TinCaps outfielder Jack Suwinski made his MLB debut Tuesday with the Pittsburgh Pirates. The 23-year-old became the 203rd player in Fort Wayne's franchise history to appear in the big leagues. So far this season, there've been 39 'Caps in MLB - not including the likes of Fernando Tatis Jr., who are on the Injured List. Last year a record number 58 former Fort Wayne players appeared in The Show.

