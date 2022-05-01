Dayton Dragons Homestand Preview (May 3-May 8)

May 1, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







May 3 - May 8, 2022

Day Air Ballpark

Dayton, Ohio

Game and Radio Broadcast Schedule

Tuesday, May 3 - Lake County Captains (Guardians) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, May 4 - Lake County Captains (Guardians) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, May 5 - Lake County Captains (Guardians) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:05 p.m.

Friday, May 6 - Lake County Captains (Guardians) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, May 7 - Lake County Captains (Guardians) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, May 8 - Lake County Captains (Guardians) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 1:05 p.m.

All games are broadcast on Fox Sports 980 WONE and HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2. All games are also streamed via the Dragons website at www.daytondragons.com. Broadcasts are also available on the Dragons App for Apple and Android devices.

Scheduled Dragons starting pitchers for these games:

Tuesday: Joe Boyle (RHP)

Wednesday: Bryce Bonnin (RHP)

Thursday: James Proctor (RHP)

Friday: Connor Phillips (RHP)

Saturday: James Marinan (RHP)

Sunday: Andrew Abbott (LHP)

Dragons On TV

The games on Saturday and Sunday will be televised on Dayton's CW (WBDT-TV). It is available on the following outlets: Spectrum Cable Channels 13 and 1013, Direct TV and DISH Network Channel 26, and over the air channel 26.1.

WDTN Sports Director Jack Pohl will join Saturday, and Sunday's broadcast as color commentator.

For Your Entertainment

Tuesday, May 3

Celebrate Dayton in-game recognition

National Anthem performer: Dayton Gay Men's Chorus

Wilmington Middle School band will perform on the plaza during pre-game

Wednesday, May 4

National Anthem performer: National Trail Middle School and High School Choir

Thursday, May 5

National Anthem performer: Monticello Elementary

Friday, May 6

National Anthem performer: Bethel Elementary Choir

Saturday, May 7

National Anthem performer: Sabrina Patel

Edwin Smith Elementary group will perform "God Bless America" during the fifth inning break

Sunday, May 8

Appearance from Noah Tune, the Dragons organist

Appearance from Princess Jade

All moms attending the game will receive a pink carnation

National Anthem performer: Beavercreek High School Women's Choir

Veterans Salute

The Dayton Dragons and CareSource have partnered to bring a season long tribute to our local veterans with the Veteran Salute program. Sunday's (May 8) veteran is John Teevan who enlisted in the Navy in 1952, serving until 1956 as a Third-Class Petty Officer during the Korean War. He was stationed at Tacoma Naval Base for 10 months before receiving orders in April of 1953 to report to the USS Philip located in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. From there, he was assigned to the coral reef, Bikini, part of the western chain of the Marshall Islands in the central Pacific Ocean. John received the UN Medal and the Navy Good Conduct Medal for his service. Please join us in celebrating tonight's honoree as part of CareSource's Veteran Salute!

Dragons On The Field

The Dragons enter Sunday's road trip finale in Fort Wayne with a 15-5 record on the year. The Dragons have won four of the first five games in Fort Wayne. Dayton is in first place with a four-game lead in the Midwest League East Division.

First baseman/outfielder Alex McGarry has hit six home runs in 14 games in 2022 to rank tied for second in the league. He is also tied for second in extra base hits (10) and tied for seventh in RBI (14). McGarry is batting .360 with three home runs and three doubles over his last six games.

Pitcher Joe Boyle has made three starts covering 13 innings and has allowed just one hit and no runs with 22 strikeouts.

Pitcher Evan Kravetz over his last two outings has tossed eight innings without allowing a hit or run while striking out 11.

Jose Torres is batting .370 with three home runs over his last seven games.

The Dragons have nine players on MLB Pipeline's Top 30 Reds Prospects list, and seven of the Top 17. This group is headlined by 20-year-old switch-hitting infielder Elly De La Cruz. De La Cruz is the third rated prospect in the Reds organization. Other top prospects on the Dragons roster include outfielder Rece Hinds, catcher Mat Nelson, left-handed pitcher Andrew Abbott, right-handed pitchers Bryce Bonnin, Connor Phillips, and Joe Boyle, infielder Jose Torres, and outfielder Allan Cerda.

The Dragons roster has 12 players that were drafted in the first five rounds of their respective MLB Draft.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.