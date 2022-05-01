Chiefs Put on a Slugfest in 6-4 Victory

Peoria, IL - The Peoria Chiefs looked to stay hot on Sunday afternoon, and they left Dozer Park with a 6-4 win over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

Michael McGreevy got the ball for the Chiefs, cruising his way through three frames before hitting a bump in the road in the fourth where he was tagged for three runs, the first time all season the right-hander had allowed multiple runs in an outing. Back-to-back doubles from Sal Frelick and Zavier Warren brought home the first run of the game, and Joe Gray Jr. punched a single into the outfield to bring home Warren in the very next at-bat. Wisconsin tacked on one more before the inning concluded thanks to a sac-fly off the bat of Carlos Rodriguez.

It didn't take long for the Chiefs to respond, bringing six hitters to the plate in the bottom half of the fourth. Aaron Antonini and Francisco Hernandez each worked a walk while Tommy Jew singled to set the table for Masyn Winn. In one of the most peculiar plays of the season, a misplay from Ethan Murray on a shallow fly ball down the right field line allowed all three runners to charge to the plate, knotting up the ballgame at three.

In their next trip to the dish, Peoria's offense continued to sizzle. Matt Chamberlain connected on his first home run of the season to give the Chiefs their first lead at 4-3. A couple of batters later, Mack Chambers lifted a fly ball over the wall for his third home run of the season, second of the series, to make the score 5-3. But the Chiefs weren't done yet, Aaron Antonini climbed in and cracked a wall-scraping home run to make it a 6-3 ballgame.

Wisconsin tacked on an additional run in the seventh off a ringing triple from Tristan Peters, but could not draw any closer as John Beller and Ryan Loutos came on out of the bullpen to combine for 4.1 innings of one-run baseball.

The Chiefs notched their 12th win of the season and took five out of six in the series to move into a tie for second place with Wisconsin. Peoria will enjoy an off day tomorrow before hitting the road next week for a six game set with the South Bend Cubs.

