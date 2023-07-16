Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday DH (12:05 PM at Lake County)

Sunday, July 16, 2023lGames # 17-18 (83-84)

Classic Ballparkl Eastlake, Ohio l12:05 p.m. (DH)

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (8-8, 41-41) at Lake County Captains (6-10, 37-44)

RH Chase Petty (0-1, 1.53)/RH Carson Rudd (3-4, 6.12) vs. RH Ethan Hankins (0-4, 13.09)/LH Parker Messick (0-3, 9.42)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians) in a make-up doubleheader following a rain-out on Saturday night. This doubleheader will conclude a three-game series.

Last Game: Saturday: Postponed, rain. Friday: Lake County 8, Dayton 2.

Current Series (July 14-16 at Lake County): Dayton is 0-1 in the series.

Dayton team statistics in the series: .133 batting average; 2.0 runs/game; 1 home run; 1 stolen base; 9.00 ERA; 1 error.

Team Notes

The Dragons are in third place, two and one-half games behind Fort Wayne. To reach the playoffs, the Dragons must win the division title in the second half (or finish second in the second half if Great Lakes wins the second half division title).

The Dragons team ERA since April 30 is 3.35, best in the Midwest League and fourth in full season Minor League Baseball (120 teams). They are 34-28 since April 30.

Player Notes

Dragons reliever Brooks Crawford was named MWL Pitcher of the Week for the week of 7/3-7/9. He retired all 15 batters he faced during the week with nine strikeouts over five perfect innings.

Austin Callahan over his last 16 games is batting .328 with seven doubles, one home run, and 11 RBI to raise his average from .238 to .258. For the season, he leads the MWL in doubles and extra base hits.

Tyler Callihan is batting .333 over his last 11 games to raise his average from .214 to .230.

Jose Acuña has a 2.44 ERA that ranks second in the MWL behind former Dragon Julian Aguiar (promoted to Chattanooga Friday).

Starting pitcher Chase Petty has an ERA of 1.53 in 35.1 innings (nine starts). He missed the first month of the season.

Owen Holt over his last 9 G: 16.2 IP, 4 R, 1 ER, 0.54 ERA (since May 28).

The Dragons top hitters in June were Justice Thompson (.306, 3 HR), Edwin Arroyo (.299, 3 HR), Jack Rogers (.311, 8 doubles), and Austin Callahan (.281, 4 HR, team-leading 19 RBI). Top pitchers in June were Owen Holt (3-0, 0.63 ERA), Jake Gozzo (0.79 ERA, 2 Sv, 1 W), Chase Petty (1.69 ERA in 16 innings, and Braxton Roxby (1.80 ERA, 2-0, 2 Sv).

The Dragons roster is headlined by Edwin Arroyo, a shortstop who is currently ranked as the Reds #3 prospect by MLB.com and Baseball America) and the #21 prospect in Minor League Baseball by MLB.com. Arroyo, age 19, is the youngest position player in the MWL among players with at least 50 AB. Dragons starting pitcher Chase Petty is currently ranked as the Reds #7 prospect by MLB.com. Petty, age 20, is the third youngest pitcher in the MWL. Other Dragons players currently ranked among the Reds top-30 prospects by MLB.com include outfielder Jay Allen II (#10 prospect), outfielder Austin Hendrick (#20 prospect), and second baseman Tyler Callihan (#29 prospect).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Tuesday, July 18 (7:05 pm): Wisconsin RH Stiven Cruz (4-5, 6.39) at Dayton RH Kevin Abel (3-2, 4.69 at Daytona)

Wednesday, July 19 (7:05 pm): Wisconsin RH Cameron Wagoner (1-11, 7.21) at Dayton RH Chris McElvain (0-0, 3.75)

Thursday, July 20 (7:05 pm): Wisconsin RH Alexander Cornielle (0-1, 5.23) at Dayton RH Jose Acuña (6-0, 2.44)

Friday, July 21 (7:10 pm): Wisconsin RH Tyler Woessner (5-4, 3.55) at Dayton RH Hunter Parks (2-4, 3.93) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Saturday, July 22 (7:10 pm): Wisconsin RH Jacob Misiorowski at Dayton RH Chase Petty TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sunday, July 23 (1:10 pm): Wisconsin RH Edwin Jimenez at Dayton RH Carson Rudd TV: Dayton's CW (26)

