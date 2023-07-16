Beloit Scores Thirteen Unanswered Runs, Knocks off Kernels 13-6

Beloit, WI - Down by six in the bottom of the fourth inning, the Sky Carp scored 13 unanswered runs to take the series finale 13-6 over Cedar Rapids Sunday afternoon.

After opening up advantages of 9-0 and 7-0 in the first two games of the series, the Kernels again got off to a hot start on Sunday. A Tanner Schobel triple led off the game for the Kernels, and the next batter, Kala'i Rosario, drove him home with a single to put the Kernels ahead 1-0.

In the top of the third, walks by Rosario and Jorel Ortega led off the inning, and the next batter, Noah Cardenas, drove them both home with a double to give the Kernels a 3-0 lead. After a groundout and a popout, Jose Salas then scored Cardenas with a ground-rule double to center field to make it a 4-0 lead.

In the fourth, a pair of walks again put two Kernels on base, and a Cardenas sac fly and Noah Miller RBI single lifted the Cedar Rapids lead to 6-0.

In the bottom of the fourth, Beloit would start to rally back. Two walks put two on for Josh Zamora, who put the Sky Carp on the board with an RBI single.

In Beloit's half of the fifth, two singles and a walk loaded the bases with no one out for Ynmanol Marinez, who took ball four to score a run. The next batter Cameron Barstad then brought home two runs with a single, and behind him, Jorge Caballero drove home another with a hit to cut the Kernels' lead to 6-5.

In the bottom of the sixth frame, the Sky Carp took the lead they would never lose. Two singles and a walk loaded the bases with no one out for Barstad, who tied the game with a fielder's choice. The next three Beloit hitters all singled to put the Sky Carp ahead 9-6. After a walk re-loaded the bases, an RBI fielder's choice put Beloit up 10-6, and a wild pitch made it 11-6 after six innings.

In the last half of the eighth, three straight doubles scored two more Sky Carp runs to set the score at 13-6, the tally which would be the final.

The Sky Carp (37-46) notch a season-high 18 hits in the victory, salvaging the series against Cedar Rapids (51-33) after the Kernels took the first two games of the set. Cedar Rapids next returns home on Tuesday night to open up a six-game series with Peoria at 6:35.

