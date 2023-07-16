Five-Run 6th Inning Drives Dragons to 6-2 Victory Over Captains in Game 1 of Doubleheader

EASTLAKE, Ohio - In the second game of a scheduled three-game series, and Game 1 of today's scheduled doubleheader, the Lake County Captains (6-11, 37-45) fell to the Dayton Dragons (9-8, 42-41) by a final score of 6-2 in 7 innings on Sunday afternoon at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

This was Lake County's first loss of the series, which made them fall to 9-8 in their regular season series against Dayton.

Captains' reliever Magnus Ellerts (0-1) entered the game to begin the 6th inning, inheriting a 2-1 lead. The right-hander retired two of the first three Dayton hitters he faced. His first walk of the game then put runners on first and second base for the Dragons with two outs in the top of the 6th inning.

In the ensuing at-bat, an RBI single from Dayton's Austin Callahan tied the game at 2-2. After Ellerts's second walk loaded the bases, Jack Rogers hit a first-pitch grand slam to give the Dragons a 6-2 advantage, which they did not relinquish. Ellerts ultimately pitched one inning, allowing career-highs of 4 hits, 5 earned runs, and 2 walks (tied), while throwing 2 strikeouts in his first career High-A loss.

After allowing a run in the top of the 1st inning, courtesy of an RBI single from Dayton's Tyler Callihan, the Captains tied the game in the home half of the frame. Chase DeLauter, Cleveland's No. 6 prospect according to MLB.com, hit an RBI single, extending his hitting streak to nine games. This tied the 21-year-old with fellow Captain Milan Tolentino, Cleveland's No. 19 prospect according to MLB.com, for the longest active hitting streak in the Midwest League.

Then, Lake County took their first lead of the game in the bottom of the 2nd inning. After infield singles from Christian Cairo and Junior Sanquintin, Victor Planchart hit an RBI single, putting the Captains ahead 2-1. This extended the 22-year-old's hitting streak to five games.

In his second start since returning from the 7-day injured list a week ago, Ethan Hankins pitched 2 innings, allowing a season-low one hit (tied), one earned run, and one walk, while throwing a season-high 5 strikeouts in 38 pitches (26 strikes).

Rodney Boone then made his first career Minor League relief appearance, pitching 3 scoreless innings, allowing a season-low one hit (tied), along with one walk, while throwing 3 strikeouts. Lenny Torres Jr. also added a scoreless inning of relief, allowing 2 hits and throwing one strikeout in the top of the 7th inning.

