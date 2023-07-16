Frias's Walk-off Single, Messick's Marvelous Start Propel Captains to Doubleheader Split

July 16, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - In the finale of a scheduled three-game series, and Game 2 of today's scheduled doubleheader, the Lake County Captains (7-11, 38-45) defeated the Dayton Dragons (9-9, 42-42) by a final score of 2-1 in 7 innings on Sunday afternoon at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

This marks Lake County's 20th come-from-behind victory of the season. With this win, the Captains secured the regular season series victory against the Dragons, finishing the regular season 10-8 against Dayton. This victory also marks the Captains' seventh split in eight doubleheaders this season.

Dayan Frias, Cleveland's No. 28 prospect according to MLB.com, hit his second walk-off single of the season with two outs in the bottom of the 7th inning, giving Lake County their sixth walk-off win of the year.

Starting pitcher Parker Messick, Cleveland's No. 16 prospect according to MLB.com, turned in his best performance as a Captain. The left-hander pitched a season-high 5.1 innings, allowing season-lows of 3 hits and one earned run, along with 2 walks, while throwing a career-high 10 strikeouts in 88 pitches (54 strikes).

Dayton scored the game's first run in the top of the 2nd inning, courtesy of an RBI single from Jack Rogers. After both teams went scoreless in the 3rd and 4th innings, Lake County tied the game in the bottom of the 5th inning.

Milan Tolentino, Cleveland's No. 19 prospect according to MLB.com, led off the home half of the frame with a single, extending his hitting streak to 10 games, the longest active hitting streak in the Midwest League. The 21-year-old eventually led off the bottom of the 7th inning with a double, tallying his 10th multi-hit game of the season. Then, in the ensuing at-bat, Joe Lampe, Cleveland's No. 26 prospect according to MLB.com hit an RBI triple, making the score 1-1.

In relief, following a walk to begin his outing, Josh Wolf retired the final two Dayton hitters in the top of the 6th inning, leaving two Dragons runners on base. Tyler Thornton (5-1) then pitched a scoreless 7th inning, allowing a walk and throwing a strikeout.

After a travel day tomorrow, the Captains will begin a six-game road series against the Fort Wayne TinCaps. First pitch for the series-opener on Tuesday night is scheduled for 7:05 PM at Parkview Field in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Coverage of the game can be found on both the Bally Live app and MiLB.tv, as well as through @LCCaptains on both Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.