Dayton Dragons Game Notes for Saturday

September 4, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 l Game # 107

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:09 p.m.

TV: Dayton's CW (26) l Radio: 980 WONE Fox Sports

Lansing Lugnuts (49-57) at Dayton Dragons (56-50)

RH Jeff Criswell (0-0, 0.00) vs. RH Carson Spiers (5-3, 4.14)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Oakland Athletics) in the fifth game of a six-game series. 2021 Season Series: Dayton 13, Lansing 9. (At Dayton: Dragons 6, Lugnuts 4). Current Series: Dragons 3, Lugnuts 1.

Last Game: Friday: Dayton 3, Lansing 2. Four Dragons pitchers combined on a one-hitter as the Dragons earned their third straight win. Closer Vin Timpanelli entered the game with the tying and go-ahead runs on base with one out in the eighth and worked out of the jam before firing a perfect ninth inning for the save. Jake Gilbert retired eight of nine batters faced for the win. Starter Bryce Bonnin struck out nine in 4.1 innings. Jacob Hurtubise and Jonathan Willems each had two hits for Dayton. The Dragons established a season high for most errors in an inning when they committed three in the first, all before an out had been recorded. They finished the night with five errors, also a season high.

Current Series with Lansing: The Dragons are 3-1. They are batting .302 as a team with 14 runs scored (3.5 per game) while posting an ERA of 2.25 and committing nine errors. They have stolen nine bases.

High-A Central League Playoffs: Major League Baseball has announced that leagues at three classifications, including the High-A Central League, will conduct playoffs in September. The top two teams in each league, regardless of division, will meet in a best-of-five series.

Playoff Race: The Dragons are two games behind Cedar Rapids in the race for the #2 seed in the 2021 post-season with 14 games to play.

Division Race: The Dragons are one game behind Great Lakes and Lake County in the East Division.

Player Notes

Alex McGarry is batting .360 (9 for 25) with a home run and two doubles over his last seven games. He has hit safely in four straight games.

Matt McLain and Quin Cotton are both 6 for 10 (.600) in the current series with Lansing while Jacob Hurtubise is 5 for 10 (.500) and has a four-game hitting streak.

Andy Fisher over his last eight relief appearances: 13 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 6 BB, 17 SO, 0.69 ERA, 1-0, 1 Sv.

Stevie Branche since joining the Dragons: 8 G, 13.1 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 8 BB, 20 SO, 1.35 ERA, 1-0.

Vin Timpanelli over his last six relief appearances: 8 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 17 SO, 1 Sv. Opponents are 2 for 27 with 17 Ks.

Team Notes

The Dragons have won three straight games for the first time since winning four straight August 8-12.

In home games: The Dragons are 13-2 in one-run games; 18-3 when scoring first; 22-2 when leading entering the last two innings.

After stealing just 12 bases in four sets (25 games), the Dragons have stolen 24 bases in their last 10 games.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Sun., Sept. 5 (2:09 p.m.): Lansing TBA at Dayton LH Evan Kravetz (0-0, 7.24) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from September 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.