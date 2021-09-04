Butler, Díaz swap places on the IL

The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster moves today, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:

- First baseman/outfielder Lawrence Butler activated from the Injured List - Infielder Jordan Díaz placed on the Injured List

Lawrence Butler, MLB.com's No. 22 Athletics prospect and No. 1 first base prospect, is no primed to make his Lugnuts debut after a promotion from Low-A Stockton, where he led the Ports in games (88), runs (62), hits (88), total bases (167), extra-base hits (41), home runs (17), RBIs (67), walks (55) and stolen bases (26). Butler, 21, was drafted out of Westlake High School in the sixth round in 2018, signing away from a commitment to West Virginia.

Jordan Díaz, 21, is ranked MLB.com's No. 11 A's prospect and No. 2 third base prospect. In 87 games, the native of Montería, Colombia, has slashed .285/.335/.464 with 23 doubles and 11 home runs, driving in 52 runs. His batting average ranks fifth in the High-A Central, while his doubles total is tied for third highest in the circuit.

The Lugnuts (49-57) play the fifth game in a six-game series at the Dayton Dragons (56-50) tonight at 7:05 p.m., with top pitching prospect Jeff Criswell on the mound. For more information, please visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

