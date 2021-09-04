Bain and Ball Lead South Bend in 5-4 Win

Max Bain (6 IP, 3 H, ER, 0 BB, 8 K) delivered one of his best starts of the season and Bryce Ball (3-3, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, BB) tied a career high with three hits as the Cubs halted their four-game skid.

Lake County got on the board first with a two-out, two-strike double from Micah Pries that scored Christian Cairo. Bain dominated from there, allowing just one more hit and retiring the side in order in the third, fourth and fifth inning.

A two-out rally got the Cubs on the board in the fourth inning. Alexander Canario helped manufacture the rally by singling and then stealing second. Bryce Ball followed with an oppo-liner to left with two strikes that got down for a hit and tied the score.

The Cubs took the lead with a couple two-out runs in the fifth on a Yohendrick Pinango two-RBI single. Bryce Ball launched a solo-shot the next inning to give the Cubs a 4-1 lead, their biggest lead of the series.

South Bend got their final run of the game on a bloop two-out single from Yonathan Perlaza in the eighth that plated Ball.

The insurance run would prove crucial as Lake County would come back and for the fourth game in a row score in the ninth inning. This time getting two runs across before Eduarniel Nuñez struck out Christian Cairo to end the game.

Next up: Tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. D.J. Herz will make his South Bend Cubs debut on the hill against Daniel Espino in a matchup of the Cubs #13 prospect and the Indians #5 prospect.

