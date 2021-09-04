Rain Does in Lugnuts/Dragons Again, Sunday Doubleheader in Store

DAYTON, OHIO - For the second time in five days, the Lansing Lugnuts (49-57) and Dayton Dragons (56-50) were rained out at Day Air Ballpark.

The scheduled six-game series will conclude with a Sunday twinbill consisting of two seven-inning games separated by 30 minutes, with Game 1 starting at 1:05 p.m.

Lansing and Dayton were rained out on Tuesday, August 31, to begin the series, with a doubleheader split between the two clubs on Wednesday.

After losing the opening game, the Dragons have won three in a row against the Nuts and will clinch a series victory with a win in either game of Sunday's doubleheader.

Following Sunday's conclusion, Lansing enjoys a day off on Monday before proceeding onward to Fort Wayne for a six-game series at Parkview Field from Tuesday, September 7, through Sunday, September 12. The Nuts then return home to end the season from September 14-19 against West Michigan. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

