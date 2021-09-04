Snappers Offense Stalls In Appleton

APPLETON, WI - The Beloit Snappers (49-58) could only muster one run in a 4-1 loss to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (51-55) on Saturday afternoon.

The Timber Rattlers scored early with a first inning home run from Felix Valerio. Wisconsin added another run with a home run from Zavier Warren in the fourth inning. After a sixth inning run from the Timber Rattlers, Beloit got on the board in the top of the seventh. Marcos Rivera hit a solo home run, his ninth homer of the year, narrowing the Timber Rattlers lead to 3-1.

Wisconsin got that run back on a sac fly from Joey Wiemer and allowed just two hits down the stretch to secure a 4-1 win.

Beloit's Top Performers: Rivera had a 2-for-3 afternoon with a homer and a walk. Mesa, Skelton, and Hairston each had a double.

The Snappers are on the road against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Sunday before they are back at ABC Supply Stadium on Tuesday, September 7th against the South Bend Cubs for the final home stand of the season. For more information on tickets or group outings, call our front office at 608.362.2272 or visit SnappersBaseball.com.

