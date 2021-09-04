Annual Kids Can Conquer Game Scheduled for Tuesday, September 7
September 4, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - West Michigan Whitecaps News Release
Comstock Park, MI - - Friday, September 3, 2021
WHAT: Kids Can Conquer Night presented by Fifth Third Bank - Whitecaps vs.
Great Lakes Loons. Kids help run the ballpark by working with groundskeepers, PA announcer, on-field MC, social media, and a host of other jobs.
WHEN: Tuesday, September 7th. Kids will be helping run the ballpark starting at
6:30 p.m. The fun continues until the 3rd inning.
WHITECAPS: "It's more than a 'feel-good' game," said Jenny Garone, Whitecaps Community Relations Manager. "The kids get a real opportunity to see how areas of the ballpark work and inspire our fans, staff, and players at the same time."
Tickets for Tuesday's game are available at https://www.milb.com/west-michigan
