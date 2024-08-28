David Mackie Earns Special Teams Honour Roll Selection for August
August 28, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions News Release
(Vancouver)- He may be best known as a de facto short- yardage touchdown quarterback these days, but on Wednesday David Mackie was officially recognized as the CFL's special teams Honour Roll recipient for August (weeks 9-12) powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).
Mackie (92.0 PFF Grade)- was a reliable foot soldier on special teams over four weeks as the unit helped Terry Williams record over 100 kickoff return yards on two occasions while the speedster earned his own weekly Honour Roll selection following the August 11 meeting in Edmonton.
The versatile Mackie has recorded six special teams tackles through 11 games in 2024 while expanding his role on offence with four touchdowns on the campaign.
