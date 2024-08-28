Alouettes issue statement on arbitrator upholding Shawn Lemon's suspension
August 28, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes News Release
Montreal - Earlier today, the Montreal Alouettes were made aware of the independent arbitrator's decision to uphold Shawn Lemon's indefinite suspension for gambling on CFL games back in 2021.
The Alouettes organization has always supported the league's rules on gambling and will continue to do so. The integrity of the league is of the utmost importance to us, and we respect the independent arbitrator's final verdict.
Since joining the Alouettes on July 24, 2023, Shawn Lemon has been an important part of our locker room and our community. We'd like to thank him for all the contributions he has made to our team over the last 13 months.
The Alouettes organization won't be making any further comments on this matter.
