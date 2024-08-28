Stampeders Add Canadian Defensive Lineman
August 28, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders News Release
The Calgary Stampeders have added national defensive lineman Kail Dava to their roster. The 23-year-old Barrie, Ont., native was claimed off the practice roster of the BC Lions.
Kail Dava (pronounced "KAYL DAH-vah")
#99
Defensive lineman
College: Tennessee Tech
Height: 6.03
Weight: 281
Born: Sept. 22, 2000
Birthplace: Barrie, ON
National
Dava was a fifth-round selection (44th overall) by the Lions in the 2024 Canadian Football League draft.
In college, Dava played 48 games over five years (2019-23) at Tennessee Tech. He had 87 career tackles for the Golden Eagles including 24.5 tackles for loss. Dava also had eight sacks, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.
