Ffrench Signs with RedBlacks

August 28, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions, today:

ADDED TO PRACTICE ROSTER:

American receiver Maurice Ffrench

HEIGHT: 5-11 | WEIGHT: 200 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1999-01-01

HOMETOWN: New Brunswick, NJ | SCHOOL: Pittsburgh

Ffrench returns to the nation's capital for a second stint, after spending time on the Ottawa practice squad a season ago. Prior to his time with the REDBLACKS, Ffrench suited up in four games with the Edmonton Elks in 2023, making 15 catches for 190 yards, and a touchdown. The speedy receiver has also spent time with the Los Angeles Chargers, and Kansas City Chiefs, following a collegiate career at Pittsburgh where he racked up 1,637 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in 45 games.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from August 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.