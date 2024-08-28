Ffrench Signs with RedBlacks
August 28, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks News Release
OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions, today:
ADDED TO PRACTICE ROSTER:
American receiver Maurice Ffrench
HEIGHT: 5-11 | WEIGHT: 200 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1999-01-01
HOMETOWN: New Brunswick, NJ | SCHOOL: Pittsburgh
Ffrench returns to the nation's capital for a second stint, after spending time on the Ottawa practice squad a season ago. Prior to his time with the REDBLACKS, Ffrench suited up in four games with the Edmonton Elks in 2023, making 15 catches for 190 yards, and a touchdown. The speedy receiver has also spent time with the Los Angeles Chargers, and Kansas City Chiefs, following a collegiate career at Pittsburgh where he racked up 1,637 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in 45 games.
