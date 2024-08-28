CFL Honour Roll: August - Harris Takes Home Player of the Month

TORONTO - Trevor Harris, Tyrell Ford and the Edmonton Elks' offensive line have earned full marks for August in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF). The selections include all appearances from Weeks 9 to 12.

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades - a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

Each month, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of ten position groups, including the newly added Returner, will form the All-Month team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 75 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 25. Kickers, punters and returners do not have eligibility requirements. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.

CFL HONOUR ROLL - AUGUST: OFFENCE

QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan (0-3-1 in August; 5-5-1 overall)

PFF Player Grade (two games): 90.9

49-for-68 passing (72.1 per cent)

545 passing yards and three touchdowns

31-of-39 passing for 355 yards and two majors in Week 11

One Honour Roll All-week selection (Week 11)

Honourable mentions:

85.8 | QB | McLeod Bethel-Thompson | Edmonton

85.8 | QB | Shea Patterson | Saskatchewan

CFL HONOUR ROLL - AUGUST: DEFENCE

DB | Tyrell Ford | Winnipeg (3-0-0 in August; 5-6-0 overall)

PFF Player Grade (three games): 90.6

132 Total defensive snaps

Two defensive tackles, one special teams tackle, two pass knockdowns

Two interceptions - third and fourth of the season

90.7 Grade on 91 coverage snaps

One Honour Roll All-week selection (Week 11)

Honourable mentions:

89.2 | DB | Royce Metchie | Toronto

88.2 | DL | Ralph Holley | Toronto

CFL HONOUR ROLL - AUGUST: OFFENSIVE LINE

Edmonton Elks (3-1-0 in August; 3-8-0 overall)

PFF unit grade: 73.5

Top-3 performers:

Martez Ivey | 77.1

Brett Boyko | 74.7

Shane Richards | 69.7

CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-AUGUST

QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan | 90.9

RB | Brady Oliveira | Winnipeg | 83.1

REC | Tevin Jones | Edmonton | 77.4

OL | Martez Ivey | Edmonton | 77.1

DL | Ralph Holley | Toronto | 88.2

LB | Frankie Griffin | Ottawa | 70.8

DB | Tyrell Ford | Winnipeg | 90.6

RET | Deonta McMahon | Toronto | 84.4

K/P | Sergio Castillo | Winnipeg | 93.4

ST | David Mackie | BC | 92.0

