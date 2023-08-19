Dash Walk off the Drive in 11th, Win 5-4

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - In the bottom of the 11th inning, Bryce Willits singled home the winning run as the Winston-Salem Dash walked off the Greenville Drive, 5-4, Friday night at Truist Stadium in front of 6,890 fans.

Winston-Salem (52-55) gave the ball to Juan Carela making his third start as a member of the Dash and dazzled. The right hander gave the Dash six innings on the mound allowing only one run that came in his last inning of work.

Greenville (56-56) took the lead in the top of the sixth on a solo home run and led 1-0 after six. Winston-Salem tied the game in the bottom of the seventh against the Drive bullpen after Bryce Willits brought home a run on a single making it 1-1.

Pitching dominated as the two sides went to extra innings tied at one. In the top of the 10th inning, Greenville plated three runs taking a 4-1 lead. Winston-Salem needed three runs to stay alive, and the Dash got it. The Dash loaded the bases with no outs and Brock Bell walked home a run, cutting the lead to two, 4-2. Two batters later, Taishi Nakwake brought home two runs following an error by Gilberto Jimenez. The Drive and Dash went to the 11th tied at four.

Dash pitcher Kole Ramage fired a scoreless frame in the 11th, and in the bottom of the frame, Winston-Salem walked it off.

With the automatic runner on second, Loidel Chapelli advanced to third on a passed ball, and Willits singled to bring home Chapelli as the Dash walked off the Drive, 5-4.

With the win, Winston-Salem has taken the series over the Drive. The win went to Kole Ramage (1-1) while Nate Tellier (5-1) was tabbed with the loss.

The Dash and Drive meet for game five on Saturday. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m. from Truist Stadium.

