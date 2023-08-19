HVR Game Notes - August 19, 2023

August 19, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls Bubble Boys (62-50, 23-23) at Brooklyn Pretty Boys (59-50, 28-18)

RHP Zach Messinger (1-8, 4.09 ERA) vs. RHP Jordan Geber (2-1, 4.50 ERA)

| Game 113 | Road Game 59 | Maimonides Park | Brooklyn, N.Y. | Aug. 19, 2023 | First Pitch 6 p.m. |

NICE GAME, PRETTY BOY:The Hudson Valley Renegades make their second and final trip to Brooklyn, N.Y. this week to take on the Brooklyn Cyclones. Hudson Valley clinched the first half championship of the South Atlantic League at Maimonides Park back on June 20. The Cyclones have won the first three series meetings.

THE SEA WAS ANGRY THAT DAY, MY FRIENDS: The Hudson Valley Renegades fell 8-5 on Friday night against the Brooklyn Cyclones. Brooklyn used a five-run fifth inning to overcome an early 4-1 deficit. Leonardo Pestana allowed two runs and struck out seven across four innings. Four Hudson Valley players recorded multi-hit contests including Antonio Gómez, Jared Serna, Christopher Familia, and Grant Richardson. Out of the bullpen, Mason Vinyard hurled 1.2 scoreless frames in the losing effort.

GOOD, LIKE THE LAST MARBLE RYE:Through the first four games of this series against the Brooklyn Cyclones, Hudson Valley's pitching staff has held Brooklyn to hit 7-for-44 (.159) with runners in scoring position. On the season, the 'Gades sit first in the South Atlantic League and High-A, and fifth in MiLB in holding opponents to a .209 batting average with RISP.

THE FEATS OF STRENGTH:On Thursday night, Grant Richardson hit his 13th home run of the season, and his 23rd of his career as a Hudson Valley Renegade. He currently sits tied for first with Everson Pereira and current teammate Spencer Henson for the most in franchise history. In the two game's Richardson has appeared in this week against Brooklyn, the 'Gades outfielder is 5-for-9 with a double, home run, three RBIs, and three runs.

ONE HIT FOR YOU!:With their one-hitter on Wednesday night at Brooklyn, the Renegades have now thrown three one-hitters this season (June 4 vs Aberdeen, June 20 @ Brooklyn, Aug. 16 @ Brooklyn). In 2022, Hudson Valley threw four one-hitters (three in nine-inning games) and tossed three plus a no-hitter in 2021. The 10 one-hitters thrown by the Renegades since the start of the 2021 season is in stark contrast to the club having thrown only four between the 2005 and 2019 seasons. That is also by far the most thrown by a MiLB team since the start of the '21 season, with the next closest teams being Tampa (NYY, A) and Bowie (BAL, AA) with seven each.

IMPORTER/EXPORTER:Over the past three weeks, four starting pitchers have made their High-A debuts for Hudson Valley and the results have been tremendous. Baron Stuart, Leonardo Pestana, Sean Hermann and Justin Lange combined to throw 20.1 innings, while allowing just 11 hits, one run, five walks and recording 23 strikeouts in their respective starts.

THE SECOND SPITTER: Spencer Jones tallied his 27th double of the season on Wednesday night against Brooklyn. After he passed Joe Pomierski (1996) for the most doubles in a season by a Renegades batter on Saturday against Jersey Shore, Jones currently ranks first in the South Atlantic League and among all New York Yankees Minor Leaguers in doubles. Jared Serna is a close second in the Yankees system, collecting 22 doubles between Single-A Tampa and Hudson Valley.

IT'S SIMPLE PHYSICS:With a stolen base against the Cyclones in Thursday's contest, Spencer Jones has now swiped 33 bags on the season. The New York Yankees' No. 1 prospect is just two away from matching Cooper Bowman's franchise record of 35 set last year. In the South Atlantic League, Jones currently sits 5th while his 33 steals are tied for the second-most among Yankees Minor Leaguers.

HERE'S TO GETTING ON BASE ALL THE TIME: Ben Cowles currently holds the Renegades' longest active on-base streak at 31 games. The former Maryland Terrapin has reached base in every game since July 4 in Jersey Shore. It's currently the longest active streak in the South Atlantic League and High-A, while his streak is the second-longest in MiLB. Vaughn Grissom (ATL) currently sits in front of Cowles with a 36 game on-base streak. Cowles surpassed Josh Breaux (2021) and Ezequiel Duran (2021) last Wednesday for the Yankees-era franchise record which stood at 24 games. Emeel Salem (2007) owns the all-time record with a 35 game on-base streak.

ERA SHRINKAGE:After tossing 1.1 scoreless frames on Thursday, Luis Velasquez extended his scoreless innings streak to 15.0 innings over his last seven-plus appearances. The last runner to score against the right-hander came back on July 21 against the Brooklyn Cyclones.

JUNIOR MINTED:On August 10, MLB Pipeline reshuffled the New York Yankees Top 30 prospects list, with Spencer Jones becoming the new No. 1 prospect in the organization. Current Renegades on the roster listed are Brock Selvidge (#13), Zach Messinger (#18), Jared Serna (#20), Brendan Beck (#21), and Anthony Hall (#22). Other 2023 Renegades included on the list are Chase Hampton (#4), Drew Thorpe (#5), Ben Rice (#23), Agustin Ramírez (#24), and Danny Watson (#29).

YADA YADA YADA:In Friday's victory over Jersey Shore, Jared Serna stole three bases and became the first Renegades player to accomplish this feat since Caleb Durbin stole three bases on April 25 in Greenville. Durbin also stole three bases on April 18 in Rome. Serna has tallied 22 stolen bases between Single-A Tampa and High-A Hudson Valley this year.

SERENITY NOW!: Ben Cowles swatted his 10th home run of the season on Tuesday night in Brooklyn. Coincidentally all 10 of his long balls in 2023 have been solo home runs.

ARE YOU THE GUY WHO PUT US AT THAT RAMADA IN MILWAUKEE?:Entering Saturday's contest in Brooklyn, The Renegades own the second-most road wins in High-A this year (38). The 'Gades only trail the Great Lakes Loons (LAD) who own 39 wins.

SEINFELD NIGHT:In celebration of Seinfeld Night on Saturday, the Renegades will be renamed the Wappingers Falls Bubble Boys in reference to the hometown of the bubble boy who gets into an argument with George Costanza over Trivial Pursuit. An ode to Keith Hernandez's appearance on the show, the Cyclones will take on the name of the Brooklyn Pretty Boys.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.