Dash Seeking Bounce Back Game against Aberdeen Thursday Night

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - Following a disappointing 13-3 loss to the Aberdeen Ironbirds Wednesday night, the Winston-Salem Dash are back in action Thursday night for game three of the series homestand at Truist Stadium.

The Dash bats were hot in the first frame, and the hosts jumped out to a 3-2 lead going into the second. Yet, a lack of cashing in with runners on and failure to get out of jams proved to be the decider as the IronBirds knotted the series up 1-1.

Thursday night, the Dash look to bounce back and take the series lead in front of the home fans. The game will serve as First Responders Night, presented by Parklawn Memorial Gardens, Vogler Funeral & Cremations and Frank Vogler & Sons.

A Duel of Dominant Arms

Currently on a rehab assignment, righty Johan Dominguez is getting the start for the Dash on the mound. Dominguez hasn't pitched in 2023, and this will mark his first game action since undergoing Tommy John Surgery in 2022.

In the past, Dominguez has shown supreme flashes. Despite only making a trio of starts in 2022, the Dominican Republic native was virtually unhittable. Through 12.2 innings, Dominguez compiled a 1.42 ERA and conceded a measly .196 batting average to opposing hitters.

2018 was perhaps the hurler's most dominant statistical season, headlined by a 0.77 ERA and a 10.29 K/9 through 35 innings. The 27-year-old has shown an ability to perform consistently well despite a slew of setbacks, and he will get a golden opportunity to showcase his stuff against an IronBirds offense that plated 13 runs in game two.

Aberdeen's Alex Pham will be toeing the slab for the IronBirds Thursday night. A 19th-round draft pick to the Orioles in 2021, the righty has been solid through six games this season. In 23.1 innings, Pham boasts a 1.93 ERA to go along with 34 strikeouts and a 1.11 WHIP.

On three occasions of his six appearances, Pham has tossed at least four innings of shutout ball. He isn't a physically imposing pitcher at 5'11 165, but the 23-year-old University of San Francisco product has been getting the job done at a high level, sporting a 13.11 K/9 in 2023.

Keys for the Dash

Jackson Holliday is a name that should be pretty familiar with Dash fans at the midway point of this series. The Aberdeen shortstop, and No. 3 prospect in baseball, has been a machine for the IronBirds in two games at Truist Stadium.

Holliday is hitting 8-9 with three triples so far this series, and he has made a convincing case for why he was selected first overall in the 2023 MLB Draft. Dominguez will have a daunting task ahead of him when Holliday is at the plate, and keeping him contained will be crucial for the Dash to get back on track.

It wasn't just Holliday, though. The IronBirds tallied 14 hits and batted .500 with runners on, and two players not named Holliday had multi-hit outings. If Dominguez can find his command early on and the bullpen finds its groove, expect Winston-Salem to return to its winning ways.

The Dash bats fell quiet after a three-run first inning Wednesday night, failing to record a hit for the ensuing five frames. Unlike the IronBirds, who slashed well with runners on, the Dash were uncharacteristically stagnant with RISP, batting just .200. It will be paramount for the top half of the lineup to get going at the plate and for speedsters Terrell Tatum and Loidel Chapelli to wreak havoc on the basepaths to take control of the series.

First pitch is slated for 7 p.m. at Truist Stadium.

