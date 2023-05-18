Grasshoppers Fall 2-1 Against The Tourists In Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers fell 2-1, to the Asheville Tourists on Thursday, May 18. The Tourists improved to 15-19 on the season while the Grasshoppers fell to 20-16. Greensboro outhit Asheville 10-3 with one Tourists' error.

Leading at the dish for the Grasshoppers was Jackson Glenn going 2-5 with one RBI as he hit .305. Following close behind were Tsung-Che Cheng and Maikol Escotto both going 2-4 with Escotto crossing Homeplate for Greensboro.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was Anthony Solometo as he tallied six strikeouts and gave up three hits and two earned runs on seven innings of work. Solometo took the loss for the Grasshoppers and moved to 0-3 on the season.

Alex Santos II took the win for the Tourists and moved to 2-1 on the season.

The Grasshoppers continue their away series tomorrow, Friday, May 19 in Ashville, N.C. For all information on Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball visit www.gsohoppers.com or follow us on social media @gsohoppers.

